'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

11 January 2022, 08:28 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 09:23

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment Nick Ferrari quizzed health minister Ed Argar over No10 parties during 2020.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC's Nick Ferrari challenged health minister Ed Argar on a gathering at Downing Street in 2020.

The Prime Minister's private secretary, Martin Reynolds, invited more than 100 Downing Street employees to a "bring your own booze" party in the No 10 garden in the spring.

It was also alleged that Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, attended the event.

Police have since confirmed that they are in contact with the Cabinet Office, following an email leak which revealed details of the illegal lockdown gathering.

Outdoor social gatherings were banned in England at the time.

Nick said: "Why should my listeners listen to a word the Prime Minister says when it appears he is so bent he can't lie straight in bed?

"He's lied, lied and lied again."

In response, Mr Argar said: "I can entirely understand - based on the allegations - why people would be angry, upset and hurt.

"That's why I think it's right that the Prime Minister - before Christmas - came to the house and apologised and understood why people were sickened about the videos and allegations.

"He's done the right thing by commissioning Sue Gray - who is a very senior and experienced civil servant with the greatest integrity to look into this without fear or favour."

He added: "I know that I'm keen - as I suspect your listeners are - to get those facts."

Read more: Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

Read more: Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Nick went on to push further saying: "[The PM] has misled you, he's misled me, he's misled the public and he's misled the house, hasn't he?"

Mr Argar explained: "These are allegations at the moment. I do not know and I didn't attend any parties so I don't know form personal experience what did or didn't happen.

"I think it's right that she's given the space to investigate that and determine what did happen."

Labour MP Ed Miliband said: "I'm gobsmacked by this. Genuinely."

He added: "[The PM] can't hide behind this inquiry. If I went to a party, I know whether I went to the party or not.

"I don't need Sue Gray to tell me whether I went to the party. I don't need an inquiry to tell me whether I went to the party.

"He has got to tell us: Did he go to the party? How can he possible justify it? How can he justify his statements in the House of Commons that he broke no rules, that all the rules were followed?

"This is a rotten culture. The fact that this would be allowed, that this was thought to be ok, is unimaginable.

"It seems unimaginable to me."

Read more: Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

The "bring your own booze" party took place five days after another event where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson were pictured with Downing Street officials having wine and cheese in the garden.

The Met said at the time that it would not investigate the alleged breaches because of an "absence of evidence" and a policy "not to investigate retrospective breaches" of Covid regulations.

The series of party allegations has led to an ongoing uproar of anger from Brits, with many having faced isolation from their family and friends while the events went ahead.

Following the cheese and wine gathering, people shared their stories online, along with pictures of how they spent May 2020 in lockdown.

Then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had told everyone in England at the time that they must only meet in pairs outdoors to help stop the spread of the virus.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits

'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Two callers went head-to-head this morning over the Colston statue verdict

Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

Exclusive
The former army officer hit out at Sir Tony Blair

Iraq War hero 'astonished' that 'hypocrite' Tony Blair doesn't turn down knighthood

Nick Ferrari was questioning the Care Minister

Nick Ferrari grills minister over calls to slash VAT to prevent fuel bill crisis

Ms Throup has shown support for the former Prime Minister.

'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Best of 2021: Defence Sec. chokes up amid chaotic Afghan withdrawal

The Defence Secretary used some robust language

Best of 2021: Defence Secretary's shocking reaction to ex-Marine's claims

Nick has some wonderful moments in 2021

Nick Ferrari's best moments of 2021

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

Best of 2021: 'No problem with our sausages', Eustice stresses

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir | 15/11 Watch Again

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

13 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

17 hours ago

Caller slams Boris Johnson

'He'll just ride roughshod over the rules': Caller slams Boris Johnson

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

LBC buys deadly 21-inch blade to expose loophole in 'pointless' zombie knife law
The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party
The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns
A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women
is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour
Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms
Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals
The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say
The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: When is it and how will it be celebrated?