Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

By EJ Ward

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson accusing the Prime Minister of "lying to the public".

It comes after the news emerged that Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to "bring your own booze" for an evening gathering at the height of the first Covid lockdown.

Reacting to the latest party related scandal involving Downing Street, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told Nick Ferrari the nation would be reflecting on the difficulties of the first lockdown and their personal struggles.

"We kept to the rules that Boris Johnsons said we should keep to, and now we hear he was partying!"

Sir Ed said there needed to be some "serious answers."

"I'm concerned about the lies that Boris Johnson has told Parliament," Sir Ed said. Adding the Prime Minister has "lied to the public, he's lied to you, he's lied to Parliament it appears."

Branding the latest scandal "the worst," the Lib Dem leader said he had been "amazed by some of the sleaze and scandal around Boris Johnson in the last few months."

The Metropolitan Police has said it is in touch with the Cabinet Office over the reports of a gathering which could have broken lockdown rules.

The email from Mr Reynolds relates to an event said to have taken place on May 20 2020.

Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged last week when Dominic Cummings, a former senior aide to Mr Johnson, said he had warned at the time the "socially distanced drinks" were likely to be against the rules and "should not happen".

The Sunday Times and ITV have alleged the Prime Minister attended the event with his wife, Carrie Johnson.

On the same day, the then-culture secretary Oliver Dowden was telling the public to abide by the rules.