Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in pictures

By Harriet Whitehead

The Queen and the nation marked the death of Prince Philip . Picture: PA

Today the Queen said farewell to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, as he was laid to rest.

The Queen was one of 30 attendees to attend the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor castle.

Coronavirus restrictions limited the size and scope of the ceremony. The public elements were cancelled and mourners limited to 30, down from 800.

All guests were required to sit apart and wear face coverings.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of the funeral. Picture: PA

The Queen sits alone at the Duke Of Edinburgh's funeral . Picture: Getty

Members of the Military observed a minute's silence ahead of the funeral. Picture: PA

The Queen and the nation marked the death of Prince Philip with a one-minute silence at the start of his funeral service.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was carried on the back of a specially adapted Land Rover which he helped design.

The purpose built Land Rover Defender. Picture: PA

The Land Rover Prince Philip helped to design. Picture: PA

The Land Rover Defender was followed by the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex, and many others who were close to Prince Philip.

The coffin is carried inside St George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip. Picture: PA

Members of the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards prepare to place the coffin onto the Land Rover. Picture: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.

The Prince of Wales followed the Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh. Picture: PA

Prince Charles and Camilla during the funeral of Prince Philip. Picture: PA

The Duke of Cambridge entered the chapel one place ahead of his younger brother, as the mourners filed into the historic gothic building.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. Picture: PA

Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

The brothers bond was put under strain after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey where they accused a royal family member of racism, something William strongly denied.

Asked whether arrangements for the procession reflected the royal siblings' relationship, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a funeral, we're not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama, or anything like that, this is a funeral.

"The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty's wishes, so we're not going to say anything more on that."

Indeed, after the funeral Prince William paused briefly to walk in step with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and his younger brother, as the mourners made their way out of St George's Chapel.

The Duke of Cambridge, The Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips. Picture: PA

The Queen's four children were also in attendance. The duke's children are the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Earl of Wessex and Prince Andrew.

The funeral marked Prince Andrew's his first appearance at a royal event since 2019.

Prince Andrew, centre, Prince Harry and Prince Edward, in the procession. Picture: PA

The Princess Royal ahead of the funeral. Picture: PA

Among the other guests were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and her children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie ahead of the funeral. Picture: PA

Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: PA

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex did not travel to the funeral, after being advised against it on medical grounds. She is pregnant and not able to travel from America.

Mourners, including Viscount Severn and the Countess of Wessex. Picture: Getty

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also travelled to the funeral.

They were joined by the Queen's first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, who loyally supported the monarch and Philip by carrying out royal duties over the years.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Picture: PA

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was part of the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. Picture: PA

Members of the military line the Quadrangle in Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, was not in attendance so as to allow for more family to attend the funeral. He tweeted a picture of himself, captioned "In Memoriam HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021."