Prince William and Prince Harry pictured at Prince Philip's funeral

The Duke of Cambridge (left) and The Duke of Sussex (right). Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge sat opposite one another in St George's Chapel, as the brothers bade farewell to their grandfather.

The pair reunited to walk behind their grandfather’s coffin, who died aged 99.

The brothers were on either side of their cousin Peter Phillips, and both wore black and walked in silence.

The future king walked one step ahead of his brother when the coffin was taken into St George's Chapel, moving ahead of Harry as the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, went forward in pairs.

Harry has spoken in the past about how he and William are on "different paths" and have good and bad days in their relationship.

The men, who have had a difficult relationship in recent years, faced each other in the quire as part of just 30 family members for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

While William was joined in a bubble arrangement with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Harry sat alone.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Their brotherly bond was put under further strain after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey where they accused a royal family member of racism, something William strongly denied.

Asked whether arrangements for the procession reflected the royal siblings' relationship, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a funeral, we're not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama, or anything like that, this is a funeral.

"The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty's wishes, so we're not going to say anything more on that."

READ MORE: William and Harry will not walk side by side for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

READ MORE: Prince Philip's 'unwavering loyalty' to Queen to be hailed at funeral

Members of the royal family have appeared in public for the first time during the funeral, with those not taking part in the procession travelling by car the short distance from the castle to St George's Chapel.

Among the group were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and her children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also travelled by car.

They were joined by the Queen's first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, who loyally supported the monarch and Philip by carrying out royal duties over the years.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Coronavirus restrictions limited the size and scope of the ceremony, with public elements cancelled, mourners limited to 30 - down from 800 - and all guests required to sit apart and wear face coverings.

The music played during the funeral was chosen by the duke and included the hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

A reduced choir of just four singers feature during the service and the guests followed Covid rules and did not sing.

The Royal family paid their respects. Picture: PA

Among the guests were all of the duke's children and grandchildren and their spouses, the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret and three of Philip's German relatives, the Hereditary Prince of Baden, Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

LIVE: Royals arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Also invited was a close friend of the duke, Countess Mountbatten of Burma - Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne - who was Philip's carriage driving partner.