Prince Philip's 'unwavering loyalty' to Queen to be hailed at funeral

Prince Philip's 'unwavering loyalty' to the Queen will be praised during his funeral. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Prince Philip's "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and "courage, fortitude and faith" will be praised at his Windsor Castle funeral later today.

In keeping with the Duke of Edinburgh's wishes, no sermon will be held during the service.

However, it is still expected to be highly religious and it will focus on the prince's association with the Royal Navy and his love of the sea.

The Queen will be among the 30 attendees to say farewell to Philip at St George's Chapel in the grounds of the castle.

Coronavirus restrictions have limited the size and scope of the ceremony, with public elements cancelled, mourners limited to 30 - down from 800 - and all guests required to sit apart and wear face coverings.

The music that will be played during the funeral was chosen by the duke and will include the hymn Eternal Father, Strong To Save - traditionally associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

No members of the royal family will give a reading and those in attendance will not be allowed to join in on singing.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.

Among the mourners will be the Queen, his son Prince Charles and wife Camilla, his children Anne, Andrew and Edward, his grandchildren including Prince William and Harry, three of Philip's German relatives, three of the Queen's cousins and Philip's carriage driving companion Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who previously confirmed he will not be attending to allow as many family members to join the service, will watch the funeral on a television from Chequers.

The duke's body is currently resting in the private chapel at Windsor Castle before being moved to the State Entrance.

His coffin will be placed on a modified Land Rover that he himself helped design and it will be carried in a procession to the nearby chapel.

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport Prince Philip's coffin. Picture: PA

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, will pay tribute to Philip's "kindness, humour and humanity".

"With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us," he will say of Philip, who died last Friday.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity."

The Prince of Wales and Princess Royal will lead the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex and other family members walking behind the duke's coffin during the procession, which the Queen will join by car.

Royal brothers the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, who have a troubled relationship, will not walk shoulder to shoulder but with their cousin Peter Phillips between them.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Philip's love of carriage-driving will be a poignant feature of his funeral, with his carriage and ponies making an appearance.

The polished dark green four-wheeled carriage, accompanied by two of Philip's grooms, will stand in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle as the duke's coffin is carried past in the procession.

Among the mourners will be the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and her children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have been invited.

Also attending will be the children of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, three of Philip's German relatives and his close friend Countess Mountbatten of Burma.