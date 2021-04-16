Prince Philip: Order of service announced for duke's 'no fuss' funeral

The order of service for Prince Philip's funeral has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The full order of service for Prince Philip's funeral has been announced.

The music, readings and prayers have been confirmed after a week when long-planned arrangements, which the Duke of Edinburgh helped with, had to be adapted to fit Covid-regulations.

The Dean of Windsor will say: "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity."

Just 30 guests, all close family to the duke, will attend the Windsor Castle service after 800 were previously planned for.

The reduced ceremony, however, may help create the "no-fuss" ceremony Prince Philip desired.

Two pieces the duke commissioned from well-known composers, the Jubilate and a rendition of Pslam 104, will be heard.

It will not be a state funeral, in accordance with his wishes, but, with the Royal Family having asked the public to avoid travelling to royal residences in tribute, it will be televised on Saturday.

The Royals and military figures will assemble at the castle before the event.

The funeral, which starts at 3pm, will feature a choir of just four singers.

Bach, Sir William Harris and Percy Whitlock are among the pieces to be played before the funeral, which is to be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

The blessing will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Royal Family and other guests will view the procession from St George's Chapel and await the Queen's arrival and the Land Rover-led procession.

Prince Philip's coffin will be taken from the Land Rover and carried to the West Steps, where it will rest for the national minute's silence at 3pm.

Afterward, the coffin will be carried into the chapel and the service will start with the Dean of Windsor saying the bidding.

The Victorian hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which has a strong association with the Royal Navy, will be played. Prince Philip served with distinction in the navy during the Second World War.

It was also sung at the funeral of Philip's beloved uncle, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

Action Stations, sounded on warships to signal all hands must go to battle stations, will also be played at the duke's request.

Also among the music will be Psalm 104, set to music by William Lovelady, which was requested by Prince Philip. It was first sung to honour the duke on his 75th birthday in 1996.

The Jubilate, which was written by Benjamin Britten at the duke's request around 1961, will also be heard.

Among the prayers, the dean will ask for the duke to be granted the "ancient promise" that God will be with those who "go down to the sea in ships and occupy their business in great waters".

The service will be concluded with the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounding the Last Post.

God Save the Queen will then be sung by the choir and all will stand as the Queen, the Royal Family and the duke's family leave the chapel.