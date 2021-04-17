Live

Live: Final checks being made ahead of Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Final checks are being made ahead of Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Final checks are being made as Windsor prepares for Prince Philip's "no fuss" funeral on Saturday afternoon.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest after a small but special ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, which is set to begin at 3pm.

Military units taking part in the procession beforehand - to "honour their special relationship" with the Duke - have spent the past week practising their march routine, while planners have been making the final touches to insignia, chosen by Philip, on display during the service.

The ceremony is billed to reflect the life, passions and achievements of Philip, including much praise for his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and the lives changed under the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

