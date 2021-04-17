The Queen wears a mask as she arrives at Prince Philip’s funeral

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor. Picture: Getty

By Harriet Whitehead

The Queen has been photographed in her mourning clothes as she arrives at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Queen, who was married to the Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years, will lead mourners as they gather in St George's Chapel.

Her vehicle stopped at the entrance and she joined the other mourners.

The Queen will sit alone at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Elizabeth II has reigned for 69 years and faces the remainder of her time on the throne without her husband at her side.

The Queen is one of 30 attendees to say farewell to Philip at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor castle.

Coronavirus restrictions have limited the size and scope of the ceremony, with public elements cancelled, mourners limited to 30 - down from 800 - and all guests required to sit apart and wear face coverings.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor. Picture: Getty

The reduced ceremony, however, may help create the "no-fuss" ceremony Prince Philip desired.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.

The service will to reflect the life, passions and achievements of Philip, including much praise for his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen and the lives changed under the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

A national minute's silence will be held from 3pm as the service gets under way at Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Windsor, despite being urged to stay away - many have been laying flowers at the gates.

The Duke retired from public life in May 2017 when he stopped carrying out engagements on behalf of the crown.

He officially retired on 2 August of that year, having carried out 22,219 solo engagements since 1952.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been pictured arriving ahead of the 3pm service.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has also arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, ahead of Saturday afternoon's service.

The Most Rev Justin Welby will preside over the funeral alongside the Dean of Windsor.

They will receive the coffin after the minute's silence marking the start of the funeral.

The Foot Guards Band are seen marching outside St George's Chapel. Picture: PA

The Foot Guards Band were seen marching outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke's favourite driving carriage, accompanied by two of his grooms, was also pulled by his two trusty black Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, to stand in the Quadrangle.

It was a poignant reminder of Philip's love of the fast-paced sport, which he took up when he turned 50 and continued to enjoy non-competitively in his 90s.