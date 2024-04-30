Household Cavalry horses seriously injured in London rampage to make 'full recovery'

The horses are set to make a full recovery. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two Household Cavalry horses that were seriously injured during their rampage through London will make a 'full recovery', the British Army has said.

Quaker, a Cavalry black, and a grey called Vida were among a group of horses that were spooked by builders last Wednesday.

They were on an extended exercise in Belgravia with five other horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry when they bolted off through the streets of London.

Vida, who was seen covered in blood alongside a black horse, "remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation", the British Army said.

Meanwhile, Quaker has "shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery".

In a series of tweets, the British Army said: "Two horses underwent surgery. One, Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery.

"The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.

"We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.

"Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care."

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles, including a double-decker bus, and causing a number of injuries.

The Army said: "Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery.

"The remainder have returned to work."

Two of the other horses that broke loose were named as Trojan and Tennyson.

The incident occurred near Buckingham Palace Road, where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering windows.

Speaking to LBC, the taxi driver described the moment his car was hit by Vida in the rampage.

Faraz said he was sat in his car waiting for a passenger outside the Clermont Hotel when the right side of his vehicle was smashed into.

“I was just sitting by he car with my passenger.. I didn’t see the horse hit my car, I was like smashed senseless the people just came by my car to check ‘are you ok’," he said.

“It was just like a smash, his head hit it very hard and then [went] down. I saw about three four horses, and I think it was the white horse which hit my car."

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, which the Army said was "consistent with lacerations".

The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets.

Ambulance crews treated four people on Wednesday in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.