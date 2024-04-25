Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A grey Household Cavalry horse who rampaged through London after being alarmed by builders moving rubble has a history of being spooked, it has emerged.

The blood-soaked horse, who is named Vida, allegedly kicked a soldier in the head during King Charles III's Coronation last year, The Sun reported.

An Army source told the publication that Vida was "lively" and had a history of being spooked.

Household Cavalry horses are typically black. State trumpeters for the regiment often ride white or grey horses, however.

The military confirmed today that two of the seriously injured horses have now undergone operations.

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge gives an update on the horses

In a statement on X, the Army said one of those operated on had been taken to an equine hospital.

The statement said: "Of the seven horses which were spooked, five tried to bolt and four, Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson, broke loose.

"Two of the injured horses were operated on last night, with one transferred to an equine hospital. All remaining horses are being closely observed.

"Our horses receive the highest standards of care, and those that did not undergo surgery are expected to return to duty in due course. We want to thank everyone who has shown such kindness and concern towards our soldiers and horses. We will provide more updates soon."

A group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles and causing a number of injuries in a six-mile rampage. The animals were spooked when some concrete being moved by builders hit the ground.

The Army said three soldiers who were injured would "recover fully and return to duty".

Ahead of the military announcement, James Cartlidge, the defence procurement minister, told LBC this morning: "All I can say is that five houses have been recovered to the army - three of those are fine, but unfortunately two of those are in quite a serious condition and we'll be continuing to monitor them."

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the two horses would "pull through", the minister said he "wouldn't want to speculate" but said the animals were in a "serious condition".

"The important thing is no one was seriously injured," he added.

It comes as a petition to have the black and white horses seen running through the streets of London sent to a sanctuary has garnered nearly 7,000 signatures.

The petition states: “These magnificent animals were so frightened that they ran through the streets of London, injuring both people and themselves. It is clear that these horses do not belong in the army, and they deserve a better life.

“Let's ensure that the Royal Household Cavalry gives these horses the life they deserve."

One person fearful the horses might not survive posted online: “One simple question this morning - are all the horses involved yesterday going to be alright? Telling us they are receiving veterinary care is not an update on their condition, are they all OK?”

The British Army has since confirmed that the horses are safe and receiving veterinary care.

It said among those hurt were three soldiers who were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.