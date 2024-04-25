Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked soldier in head during coronation'

25 April 2024, 10:39 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 11:34

Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'
Runaway Household Cavalry horse ‘Vida’ has ‘history of being spooked and kicked solder in the head during coronation'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A grey Household Cavalry horse who rampaged through London after being alarmed by builders moving rubble has a history of being spooked, it has emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The blood-soaked horse, who is named Vida, allegedly kicked a soldier in the head during King Charles III's Coronation last year, The Sun reported.

An Army source told the publication that Vida was "lively" and had a history of being spooked.

Household Cavalry horses are typically black. State trumpeters for the regiment often ride white or grey horses, however.

The military confirmed today that two of the seriously injured horses have now undergone operations.

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, Wednesday
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge gives an update on the horses

Read More: Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Read More: Horse trainer, 36, on trial for rape and murder of showjumper, 21, found dead at home while out on bail

In a statement on X, the Army said one of those operated on had been taken to an equine hospital.

The statement said: "Of the seven horses which were spooked, five tried to bolt and four, Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson, broke loose.

"Two of the injured horses were operated on last night, with one transferred to an equine hospital. All remaining horses are being closely observed.

"Our horses receive the highest standards of care, and those that did not undergo surgery are expected to return to duty in due course. We want to thank everyone who has shown such kindness and concern towards our soldiers and horses. We will provide more updates soon."

A group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles and causing a number of injuries in a six-mile rampage. The animals were spooked when some concrete being moved by builders hit the ground.

The Army said three soldiers who were injured would "recover fully and return to duty".

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'

Ahead of the military announcement, James Cartlidge, the defence procurement minister, told LBC this morning: "All I can say is that five houses have been recovered to the army - three of those are fine, but unfortunately two of those are in quite a serious condition and we'll be continuing to monitor them."

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the two horses would "pull through", the minister said he "wouldn't want to speculate" but said the animals were in a "serious condition".

"The important thing is no one was seriously injured," he added.

It comes as a petition to have the black and white horses seen running through the streets of London sent to a sanctuary has garnered nearly 7,000 signatures.

The petition states: “These magnificent animals were so frightened that they ran through the streets of London, injuring both people and themselves. It is clear that these horses do not belong in the army, and they deserve a better life.

“Let's ensure that the Royal Household Cavalry gives these horses the life they deserve."

One person fearful the horses might not survive posted online: “One simple question this morning - are all the horses involved yesterday going to be alright? Telling us they are receiving veterinary care is not an update on their condition, are they all OK?”

The British Army has since confirmed that the horses are safe and receiving veterinary care.

It said among those hurt were three soldiers who were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ryanair is among multiple airlines forced to cancel flights on Thursday

Ryanair cancels hundreds of flights because of air traffic control strikes, with up to 50,000 passengers affected

Turkey Rail Crash Trial

Turkish rail officials jailed over crash that left 25 dead

Israel Palestinians Six Months Photo Gallery

Israeli strikes in Rafah kill at least five as ship comes under attack in Gulf

The home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of Captain Tom Moore, on February 8, 2024, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah uses her dad’s name to sell family mansion for £2.25 million after spa torn down

Two of the Household Cavalry horses are 'in serious condition' and there are concerns they may never fully recover

'Seriously injured' horses undergo emergency operations after London rampage - as one recovers in equine hospital

Waitrose is recalling a popular item

Waitrose issues urgent 'do not eat' notice on popular food item that 'may contain blue cloth'

Police in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after an arrest has been made and three people have been injured at the school

Teenage boy arrested over firearms incident hours after Wales school stabbing left two teachers and pupil injured

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Thursday morning amid mounting tensions

Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Two London shops being brazenly targeted by shoplifters

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage
Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand
Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk
Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Australia Anzac Day

Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Fake Electors Indictment Arizona

Arizona indicts 18 for 2020 election interference including Rudy Giuliani

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit