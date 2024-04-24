Horse trainer, 36, on trial for rape and murder of showjumper, 21, found dead at home while out on bail

Showjumper Katie Simpson, 21, died in August 2020. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

A man on trial for the rape and murder of a showjumper in Northern Ireland has ended following his sudden death while out on bail.

Jonathan Creswell, 36, denied raping and murdering 21-year-old Katie Simpson who died in August 2020.

Ms Simpson, who was from Tynan, County Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, having never regained consciousness.

Ms Simpson, from Count Armagh, died in hospital almost a week after an "incident". Picture: Family handout

The trial involving Creswell started on Tuesday at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine.

Creswell had been granted bail and was attending hearings. However the trial came to an end on Wednesday following his sudden death.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Police attended the sudden death of a man at an address in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry this morning, April 24," they said.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Katie lived with Creswell and his partner Christina, her sister, at the time of her death. Picture: Family handout

Katie's family previously told the BBC they believe that Creswell, a former jockey, assaulted her and staged a scene to try to make it appear that she had attempted to take her own life.

Katie lived with Creswell and his partner Christina, her sister, at the time of her death.

A prosecution lawyer previously told the jury that Mr Creswell had raped, strangled and killed Ms Simpson.

The court also heard Mr Creswell had previous "illicit" sexual relations with Ms Simpson and became enraged after he learned she was in a relationship with someone else.

The prosecution also told the court that he then tried to "cover up" what happened in a "calculated and deceitful" way by claiming Ms Simpson's death was as a result of suicide.

The trial had been expected to last between four and six weeks, before the shock conclusion today.

More than seventy people were due to give evidence.

