Sophie condemns Putin: First British royal to visit Ukraine denounces Russian forces for using rape as weapon of war

30 April 2024, 08:50 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 09:01

The Duchess of Edinburgh condemned violence against women and girls in Ukraine.
The Duchess of Edinburgh condemned violence against women and girls in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of Edinburgh has denounced soldiers who use rape as a weapon of war after visiting Ukraine on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie visited Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war and to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Her unannounced visit to the region was the first made by a member of the royal family since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

During the trip, she denounced the use of sexual violence to “demean, degrade and destroy” women and girls as she said they “pay the highest price” in war.

The senior royal spoke with survivors of sexual violence and torture, both male and female, and heard from children who were returned to Ukraine after being forcibly separated from their families.

Speaking at an evening reception at the residence of the UK ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, Sophie said: “Rape is used to demean, to degrade and to destroy. And we have to get better at trying to prevent that from happening.

“Where we cannot prevent it from happening, what we must do is put measures in place to support those who have fallen victim to such crimes.”

She also said she had met with survivors of sexual violence and thanked them for their openness.

“I thank them for that honesty in telling me what happened to them.

“Their stories are sad. I hear many stories like this, sadly, from around the world. But I appreciate their time and their openness," she said.

Sophie visited a memorial in Bucha
Sophie visited a memorial in Bucha. Picture: The Royal Family

The Duchess also visited the site of a mass grave in Bucha where victims of the Russian occupation were buried and there were reported rapes of girls as young as 14.

She continued to say that she had met people who “played a large role in Bucha and Irpin” to help their communities, and will “take those stories home in my heart”.

There was also a trip to see a bridge which was blown up to stop Russian soldiers advancing on the capital, Kyiv.

The trip involved a visit to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office to meet with war victims, as well as seeing the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv alongside first lady Olena Zelenska.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visited a cathedral
The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visited a cathedral. Picture: The Royal Family

The unexpected visit is a symbolic message of royal support for Ukraine and was at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Shortly after the beginning on the invasion, King Charles, then Prince of Wales, visited Ukrainian refugees who had come across the border into Romania.

Prince William also visited British troops in Poland near to the Ukrainian border in March 2023.

Duchess of Edinburgh visits the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office to meet with war victims
The Duchess visits the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office to meet with war victims. Picture: Getty
The Duchess poses as she visits the family centre of the NGO "Save Ukraine" in the town of Irpin
The Duchess poses as she visits the family centre of the NGO "Save Ukraine" in the town of Irpin. Picture: Getty

The Duchess has previously visited a number of countries - such as Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Colombia - to highlight the issue and hear first-hand testimonies from survivors.

She is the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the conflict started in February 2022.

Last year she became the first royal to visit Baghdad in Iraq, again addressing the issue of violence against women and attending events supporting better access to education for girls.

She announced her commitment to champion the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative and the UN’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda on International Women’s Day in 2019.

The Duchess visiting the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv
The Duchess visiting the Saint Sophia Cathedral. Picture: Getty

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s doctors are “pleased” with the progress he is making in his fight with cancer and he will resume “a number” of public duties.

The Palace said his “treatment programme will continue" as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

They added future engagements will remain “subject to doctors’ advice,”.

The lucky shopper got the deal of the decade when the price was listed incorrectly on the Cartier website

Mexican man wins claim against Cartier after website mistake sees him buy earrings worth thousands for only £22
Home Office admits it is unable to locate thousands of migrants flagged for Rwanda deportation flights

More than half of migrants bound for deportation to Rwanda missing, Home Office admits

Adam Dennis (left) and Robert Morgan (right) were sentenced on 24 April

Men who secretly filmed 6000 members of the public, including children, at swimming pools jailed
A tent encampment has been set up inside the campus of Columbia University

Student protesters arrested in Texas as others in US defy demand to leave camp

Reader's Digest magazines from the 1980s.

Reader's Digest to end after 86 years as editor pens emotional tribute to 'iconic publication'
Cheng 'Charlie' Saephan won the jackpot

Winner of huge Powerball jackpot in US is immigrant from Laos who has cancer

Gerard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu to face trial over alleged sexual assaults on film set

Kenya Dam Bursts

At least 45 people die in Kenya as floodwaters sweep away houses and cars

Antony Blinken

Blinken urges Hamas to accept new ‘extraordinarily generous’ ceasefire proposal

Gerard Depardieu 60th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Mammuth' photocall - Grand Hyatt hotel. Berlin, Germany

French film icon Gerard Depardieu to be tried over alleged sexual assaults

