Nottingham attack victim's parents back calls for daughter to be awarded George Cross after stepping in to save friend

The parents of Grace O’Malley-Kumar back calls for their daughter to be awarded the George Cross. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar have called for her to be awarded a George Cross after she died while stepping in to save her friend.

Ms O'Malley Kumar was stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane in a frenzied knife rampage, alongside her friend Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates.

She stepped in to fight off the killer and defend Mr Webber instead of fleeing the scene.

The 19-year-old was recognised for her incredible “sacrifice” and “astonishing bravery” during a court hearing, with MPs and senior cops calling for her to receive the highest civilian honour for courage - the George Cross.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar. Picture: Alamy

Her mother, Sinead O'Malley, backed the calls, saying it "would be a remarkable acknowledgement of her bravery".

"Grace is never coming back to us, but we never want her to be forgotten, and this would certainly make sure she is remembered for ever," she told the Sun.

"Our hope is it would help her be remembered as the wonderful person that she was, and not just for the horrendous fate she suffered."

Valdo Calocane. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Ms O'Malley Kumar's father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar, said: "The bravery she showed was incredible for a young girl.

"The accolade would be an example to every other young person.

"The foundation that we’ve set up for Grace — its motto is ‘Let’s be more like Grace’.

"The world, never mind just England, deserves people like Grace."

Barnaby Webber. Picture: Handout

Ian Coates. Picture: Alamy

Her brother James said: "She was a hero, that was her character.

"She tried her best to save her friend.

"She tried her best and that’s who Grace was."

It comes after Tory MP Marco Longhi said she had shown "selfless bravery".

"This would be a fitting tribute to her and it would be a fitting legacy for her heroism," he said.

The George Cross, which is recommended by the PM, is reserved for “the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger”.