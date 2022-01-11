Who is Sue Gray, the woman in charge of No 10 Christmas parties probe

Sue Gray is leading the investigation into No 10 parties. Picture: Alamy/gov.uk

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has sparked fury over revelations of a lockdown-busting Downing Street "bring your own booze" party which he allegedly attended with his wife Carrie.

It is latest in a series of allegations surrounding parties in No 10 which took place while the country was under tough coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister has so far refused to comment on an email, leaked to ITV, from one of his senior aides to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to "make the most of the lovely weather" in the garden of No 10.

Instead, he and ministers have insisted it is matter for the investigation into Whitehall parties being carried out by senior official Sue Gray.

Last month, Ms Gray replaced Cabinet Secretary Simon Case as leader of the investigation amid claims that events were held in his own department.

Health minister Ed Agar told LBC today Mr Johnson had "done the right thing by commissioning Sue Gray", describing her as "a very senior and experienced civil servant with the greatest integrity to look into this without fear or favour".

"I think it's right that she's given the space to investigate that and determine what did happen," he said.

She is understood to have not been present at any of the parties under investigation.

Her findings could be revealed as early as next week, however this could depend on whether police launch a criminal probe following the latest revelations.

Who is Sue Gray?

Ms Gray, who is in her mid-60s, is one of the UK's top civil servants.

She returned to the Cabinet Office in May last year as second permanent secretary responsible for the Union and Constitution Directorate.

She also sits on the panel that will decide who will lead media watchdog Ofcom.

She previously had the role of permanent secretary of the Department of Finance, Northern Ireland Executive on secondment from the Cabinet Office, from 2018 to 2021.

Before that Ms Gray served as director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018.

She first joined the Cabinet Office in the late 1990s.

'Deputy God'

During her time as director of Propriety and Ethics - which put her in charge of leading investigations into the actions of ministers - Labour MP Paul Flynn referred to Gray as "deputy God" in Parliament.

In an article last year, The Guardian described as being seen as an "authoritative figure who would not pull any punches in an inquiry".

The paper reported that former Tory MP Oliver Letwin had previously said of Ms Gray: “It took me precisely two years before I realised who it is that runs Britain.

“Our great United Kingdom is actually entirely run by a lady called Sue Gray, the head of ethics or something in the Cabinet Office. Unless she agrees, things just don’t happen.”

The right person to lead the inquiry?

MPs in the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee recently questioned Ms Gray's suitability for the role.

They cited that her line manager, Mr Case, had been forced to quit over claims his own department had held parties.

However, Lord Evans of Weardale, the chairman of the committee, backed Ms Gray, referring to the fact she was "not around No 10 at the time" of the alleged Christmas parties that sparked the inquiry.