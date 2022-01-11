Who is Sue Gray, the woman in charge of No 10 Christmas parties probe

11 January 2022, 17:40 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 17:46

Sue Gray is leading the investigation into No 10 parties
Sue Gray is leading the investigation into No 10 parties. Picture: Alamy/gov.uk

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson has sparked fury over revelations of a lockdown-busting Downing Street "bring your own booze" party which he allegedly attended with his wife Carrie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is latest in a series of allegations surrounding parties in No 10 which took place while the country was under tough coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister has so far refused to comment on an email, leaked to ITV, from one of his senior aides to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to "make the most of the lovely weather" in the garden of No 10.

READ MORE: MPs weep in partygate debate as Boris faces fury for ducking showdown

WATCH: 'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

Instead, he and ministers have insisted it is matter for the investigation into Whitehall parties being carried out by senior official Sue Gray.

Last month, Ms Gray replaced Cabinet Secretary Simon Case as leader of the investigation amid claims that events were held in his own department.

Health minister Ed Agar told LBC today Mr Johnson had "done the right thing by commissioning Sue Gray", describing her as "a very senior and experienced civil servant with the greatest integrity to look into this without fear or favour".

"I think it's right that she's given the space to investigate that and determine what did happen," he said.

She is understood to have not been present at any of the parties under investigation.

Her findings could be revealed as early as next week, however this could depend on whether police launch a criminal probe following the latest revelations.

Who is Sue Gray?

Ms Gray, who is in her mid-60s, is one of the UK's top civil servants.

She returned to the Cabinet Office in May last year as second permanent secretary responsible for the Union and Constitution Directorate.

She also sits on the panel that will decide who will lead media watchdog Ofcom.

She previously had the role of permanent secretary of the Department of Finance, Northern Ireland Executive on secondment from the Cabinet Office, from 2018 to 2021.

Before that Ms Gray served as director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018.

She first joined the Cabinet Office in the late 1990s.

'Deputy God'

During her time as director of Propriety and Ethics - which put her in charge of leading investigations into the actions of ministers - Labour MP Paul Flynn referred to Gray as "deputy God" in Parliament.

In an article last year, The Guardian described as being seen as an "authoritative figure who would not pull any punches in an inquiry".

The paper reported that former Tory MP Oliver Letwin had previously said of Ms Gray: “It took me precisely two years before I realised who it is that runs Britain.

“Our great United Kingdom is actually entirely run by a lady called Sue Gray, the head of ethics or something in the Cabinet Office. Unless she agrees, things just don’t happen.”

The right person to lead the inquiry?

MPs in the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee recently questioned Ms Gray's suitability for the role.

They cited that her line manager, Mr Case, had been forced to quit over claims his own department had held parties.

However, Lord Evans of Weardale, the chairman of the committee, backed Ms Gray, referring to the fact she was "not around No 10 at the time" of the alleged Christmas parties that sparked the inquiry.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78

Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies aged 78

Hannah Brady lost her dad four days before the party email was sent out

Four days after party email, my dad died. I’ve missed him every day since

Dashcam footage captured the aftermath of the crash

Horrific moment lorry ploughs into cars, killing three, as driver trawled adult sites

Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson

Michael Fabricant: No10 party was fine, it wasn't as dangerous as funerals and weddings

Sadiq Khan is asked about the "BYOB" party in the No 10 garden

'When I saw the email I didn't believe it': Sadiq Khan reacts to partygate scandal

Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

DUP MP Jim Shannon wept as he talked about the death of his mother-in-law

MPs weep in partygate debate as Boris faces fury for ducking showdown

The seven-hour procedure replaced David Bennett's (right) heart with one from a pig

Transplant patient gets pig's heart in 'remarkable' world first

Exclusive
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

Sadiq Khan demands end to killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house in Coventry enters third day

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Italy

Half of western Europe could be infected with Covid in next six weeks – report
Italy Nazi Funeral

Rome church condemns funeral with swastika-draped coffin and fascist salute
South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest
South Korea Building Collapse

Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea
Donald Trump

Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Maria Ewing

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies aged 71

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police