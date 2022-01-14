Minister's 'shock' over No10 party before Philip funeral as Boris' ex-PR chief apologises

14 January 2022, 08:41 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 08:54

By Emma Soteriou

Security minister Damian Hinds has told LBC he was "shocked" by the revelation that there were two more Downing Street parties the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Queen was forced to go alone due to Covid restrictions hours after No10 staff allegedly enjoyed a party.

Two leaving dos are said to have take place, one for Boris Johnson's previous director of communications, James Slack, and another for one of his personal photographers.

Mr Slack has since apologised for holding the party, saying it "should not have happened at the time that it did".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Hinds said: "My reaction was shock. We all remember that time - we all remember that evening - it was a very solemn time in our country.

"Well not inside No10, minister," Nick hit back.

"It was a bacchanalian feast the night before we bade farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Mr Hinds said: "We have an investigation ongoing into events - plural - and it's right that it should cover all gatherings including this one and I gather it will.

"It's always been clear that whatever comes out of that investigation, action can be taken but we need to know what the outcome of that investigation is before noting what - if any - is the right action."

Read more: Novak Djokovic set to be deported after Australia cancels his visa again

Read more: No10 staff held two boozy parties hours before Prince Philip's funeral

Staff are accused of drinking and dancing until the early hours of April 16.

One staff adviser was the DJ at the event and another was sent to a local Coop with a suitcase to buy bottles of wine and smuggle them in to the party, the Telegraph reported.

The paper also said that one of the partygoers broke Mr Johnson's baby son Wilf's swing.

The country was under strict 'Step Two' rules at the time, which meant mixing indoors was banned.

The guidance was: "You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to confirm if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security

The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go

The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says

Two Cambridge professors have become embroiled in a row over the use of a the word 'eloquent'

Cambridge dons woke war of words: Professor defends calling black presenter 'eloquent'

Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE paid tribute to Mr Waldhorn.

'He had a brilliant gift': Vicar of Dibley writer pays tribute to star Gary Waldhorn

The roll out of new smart motorways will be halted until a full five years’ worth of safety data becomes available

'Death trap' smart motorways rollout halted in win for Nick Ferrari campaign

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

Nick Ferrari challenged the health minister on the No10 party.

'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits

'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Two callers went head-to-head this morning over the Colston statue verdict

Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Zahawi hails UK jab rollout, saying Covid pandemic can shrink
Call The Cabinet | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call The Cabinet with Nadhim Zahawi | Watch Again

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will raise money for women all over the world.

Lloyd Webber's Cinderella gala to raise money to empower female refugees around the world
Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed

Caller with home on proposed HS2 route 'absolutely delighted' it's axed
PC John Murray spoke to Nick Ferrari

'I will get them': Former cop vows to find out who fired gun that killed WPC Yvonne Fletcher
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jacob Rees-Mogg said he didn't think Douglas Ross was a 'big figure'

'I don't think he's a big figure': Rees-Mogg shares view on Scot Tory leader Douglas Ross

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/01 | Watch again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Chinese Embassy has hit back at the Parliament 'spy' scandal

Spy scandal: China accuses UK of 'smears and intimidation'

Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time

Novak Djokovic set to be deported after Australia cancels his visa again
Azeem Rafiq, pictured in tears while giving evidence to the DCMS committee .

English cricket warned it could lose funding if it fails to tackle 'deep-seated racism'
Sadiq Khan has told LBC he is plotting a third mayoral term.

Sadiq Khan sets sights on third mayoral term and 'doesn't want' Starmer's job
There have been fresh allegations of No10 parties at Downing Street the night before Prince Philip's funeral, which the Queen was forced to attend alone because of Covid.

No10 staff held two boozy parties hours before Prince Philip's funeral
Iain Dale quizzed Labour MP Barry Gardiner about suspected Chinese government spy Christine Lee.

Spy storm MP Barry Gardiner denies being made a ‘useful idiot’ by China
British tourists will be able to return to France from the weekend.

Ski bookings surge as France relaxes travel restrictions for Brits
The Met Police said it will not be investigating the No10 parties unless evidence of criminal behaviour is uncovered in the cabinet office's independent inquiry.

Met will not probe No10 parties unless Sue Gray inquiry finds evidence of criminality
Douglas Ross is a man who has determined to avoid being tarred with the same brush as Boris Johnson, says Gina Davidson

LBC Views: Douglas Ross doesn't want to be tarred with same brush as PM
The Labour leader will take your calls

Call Keir | 17/01 Watch from 9am