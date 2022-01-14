Minister's 'shock' over No10 party before Philip funeral as Boris' ex-PR chief apologises

By Emma Soteriou

Security minister Damian Hinds has told LBC he was "shocked" by the revelation that there were two more Downing Street parties the evening before Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen was forced to go alone due to Covid restrictions hours after No10 staff allegedly enjoyed a party.

Two leaving dos are said to have take place, one for Boris Johnson's previous director of communications, James Slack, and another for one of his personal photographers.

Mr Slack has since apologised for holding the party, saying it "should not have happened at the time that it did".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Hinds said: "My reaction was shock. We all remember that time - we all remember that evening - it was a very solemn time in our country.

"Well not inside No10, minister," Nick hit back.

"It was a bacchanalian feast the night before we bade farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Mr Hinds said: "We have an investigation ongoing into events - plural - and it's right that it should cover all gatherings including this one and I gather it will.

"It's always been clear that whatever comes out of that investigation, action can be taken but we need to know what the outcome of that investigation is before noting what - if any - is the right action."

Staff are accused of drinking and dancing until the early hours of April 16.

One staff adviser was the DJ at the event and another was sent to a local Coop with a suitcase to buy bottles of wine and smuggle them in to the party, the Telegraph reported.

The paper also said that one of the partygoers broke Mr Johnson's baby son Wilf's swing.

The country was under strict 'Step Two' rules at the time, which meant mixing indoors was banned.

The guidance was: "You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households."