Novak Djokovic set to be deported after Australia cancels his visa again

14 January 2022, 07:03 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 08:23

Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time
Djokovic's supporters have rallied around him, but now his visa has been cancelled for the second time. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Novak Djokovic is facing deportation after the Australian immigration minister cancelled his visa for the second time.

The decision means the tennis star, due to play in the Australian Open starting on Monday, could face being kicked out of the country - but he could appeal the decision.

The 34-year-old previously had his visa cancelled when he arrived in Melbourne over a week ago, due to an ongoing row over his Covid vaccination status.

He subsequently won an appeal and was freed from his detention hotel.

But this time the stakes are higher, as the cancellation of his visa in this way means he could be banned from entering the country for three years.

It means his participation in the next three Australia Opens now hangs in the balance.

The world number one had been waiting since a judge overturned the original decision on Monday to find out whether Immigration Minister Alex Hawke would use his powers to reimpose the penalty.

And, just before 6pm - 7am UK time - on Friday, Hawke released a statement saying he had made the judgement to send Djokovic home "on health and good order grounds".

Mr Hawke said: "Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

"In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Djokovic has been practising for the Australian Open since he was released from detention on Monday
Djokovic has been practising for the Australian Open since he was released from detention on Monday. Picture: Getty

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne on January 5 having been granted an exemption through Tennis Australia from the country's strict entry rules regarding Covid-19 vaccination on the grounds that he had been recently infected with the virus.

But he was stopped by the Australian Border Force and questioned through the night before being informed that his visa had been cancelled.

He was then taken to a detention hotel.

Djokovic appealed the decision and five days later a judge ruled in his favour, seemingly freeing him up to play in the Australian Open.

But unless he launches an appeal, his hopes of winning a 10th title at Melbourne Park and 21st grand slam crown are at an end.

The 20-times grand slam winner headed straight to Melbourne Park after being freed from the hotel on Monday.

He has practised every day since, including early on Friday morning, but his hopes of staying in the country have faded as the week has gone on following revelations about his conduct.

Documents revealed Djokovic tested positive in Serbia on December 16 - but he was photographed at events on the following two days and issued a statement earlier this week admitting he took part in an interview with French newspaper L'Equipe at his tennis centre in Belgrade despite knowing he had the virus.

He also admitted his declaration form falsely claimed he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to his trip to Australia, which he attributed to a mistake from his agent.

