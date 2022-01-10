Breaking News

Novak Djokovic aces visa fight but 'nuclear option' to deport him from Australia remains

Djokovic won his appeal against the Australian government. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Novak Djokovic is to be released from detention after a hearing into the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa over his Covid-19 vaccination status - but the stakes have "risen rather than receded" because Australia could still deport him.

The world number one men's tennis player won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.

But the stakes have "risen rather than receded" because there remains a "nuclear option" for the immigration minister himself to deport the player, according to Paul Karp, a journalist from The Guardian Australia - meaning his participation in the next three Australian Opens hangs in the balance.

"Novak Djokovic's lawyers were attacking the fairness of the way that he was questioned in the early hours of the morning and particularly the fact that the Australian government reneged on a deal to allow him to talk to Tennis Australia officials," Mr Karp told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"That was the focus of most of the argument but really Djokovic has won the battle but might still lose the war here, because the Australian government has agreed to quash the decision cancelling his visa... but the government lawyers told the court that they are considering using a separate power in the migration act for the immigration minister to personally cancel his visa."

Read more: Djokovic's wife calls for 'love and forgiveness' as tennis star held in anti-vax row

Read more: Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims

Mr Karp described it as a "nuclear option", explaining that the repercussions of taking it could be huge.

"If they use this power he will be deported from Australia and cannot come back for three years, so as the judge observed at the end of the hearing today, the stakes have actually risen than receded because we're now talking about whether he can play in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Australian opens," he said.

"It could even affect whether Australia is able to host the Australian open tournament in the next three years."

The Australian government cancelled the 34-year-old's visa, saying he was not exempt from the stringent vaccine rules despite claims he was recently infected with the virus.

But Judge Anthony Kelly has quashed the cancellation, and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half an hour.

But it does not mean the vaccine row is over.

Government counsel Christopher Tran notified the court that the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs - not the minister who made the original visa cancellation - will now consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation of Djokovic's visa.

Read more: Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal

Read more: Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row

The virtual hearing began at 10am local time on Monday (11pm on Sunday in UK-time).

The Serb's lawyers argued Australian border officials did not give Djokovic enough notice of the government's intention to revoke his visa, and argued he had a valid exemption from vaccination due to being recently infected with coronavirus.

Djokovic travelled to Australia to play in the Australian Open last week, which begins on January 17.

The top-ranked Serb had hoped to defend his title and win a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

But, despite allegedly being told by officials he would be given an exemption to the stringent vaccine rules in order to compete, he was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne's airport on Wednesday.

Watch: Djokovic's wife calls for 'love and forgiveness' as tennis star held in anti-vax row

Read more: Novak Djokovic to be held in Australia detention hotel for days in vaccine row

The case has polarised opinion around the world and elicited heartfelt support for the tennis star in his native Serbia.

His parents recently joined a protest rally in the capital Belgrade, with his mother Dijana Djokovic telling the crowd: "Today is a big day.

"Today, the whole world will hear the truth.

"We hope that Novak will come out as a free man.

"We send great love to Novak.

"We believe in him, but also in the independent judiciary in Melbourne."

Djokovic's father Srdjan Djokovic said "this is happening because we are only a small part of the world, but we are proud people".

He added: "They can't break us. Novak is the personification of freedom, everything human that one man contains in himself. Shame on them!"

Read more: 96% of pregnant women in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated, figures show

Read more: Tory MP warns of massive revolt if Boris Johnson doesn't ditch Covid restrictions

Mrs Djokovic said that the conditions in the hotel in Melbourne where Djokovic is staying are "not humane".

"He doesn't even have breakfast," she said.

"He has a wall to stare at and he can't even see a park in front or go out of the room."

This story is being updated.