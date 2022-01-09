Breaking News

Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims

9 January 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 9 January 2022, 12:33

Serbian professional Novak Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration hotel in Melbourne.
Serbian professional Novak Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration hotel in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Novak Djokovic was not told that his "medical exemption" would allow him to enter Australia without having the coronavirus vaccine, government court documents claim.

The Australian government has today filed 13 pages of court documents before a hearing later which will decide whether the tennis star can stay in the country for the tournament, or whether he will be deported.

Djokovic argues that contracting Covid-19 on 16 December means he was given a medical exemption.

But the Australian government said: "It had not represented to the applicant that his so-called 'medical exemption' would be accepted."

The documents add: "It is common ground that the applicant is unvaccinated.

"And there is no challenge to what the delegate said about '[u]nvaccinated persons creat[ing] a greater health risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading COVID-19 to others” thus further “burden[ing] the Australian health system'."

The documents also state: "The applicant presented a letter from Tennis Australia purporting to provide him with a 'medical exemption'.

Read more: Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal

Read more: Anti-vaxx tennis star Novak Djokovic breaks silence amid Covid visa row

"It does not refer anywhere to "contraindication".

"Nor does it give any medical reason why the applicant could not be vaccinated."

The concept of "contraindication" refers to the fact that Australia does not classify previous Covid-19 infection as grounds for exemption from vaccination.

Read more: Djokovic's wife calls for 'love and forgiveness' as tennis star held in anti-vax row

The government documents add: "There is no such thing as an assurance of entry by a non-citizen into Australia.

"Rather, there are criteria and conditions for entry, and reasons for refusal or cancellation of a visa."

The conclusion states: "The application should be dismissed with costs."

Djokovic's legal representatives previously submitted court documents stating: "Mr Djokovic held a Temporary Activity visa, which was granted to him on 18 November 2021.

"As the holder of the Visa, Mr Djokovic had positive permission to travel to, enter and remain in Australia."

The Australian government earlier lost its bid to have Djokovic's hearing delayed until Wednesday.

This means it will go ahead from 10am on Monday (Sunday evening UK time) as planned.

On January 4, Djokovic tweeted as he embarked on his journey to Australia.

He said: "Let's go 2022!"

Djokovic has been detained in the Park Hotel in Melbourne since Thursday morning as he awaits his appeal hearing.

He claims to have been questioned for six hours on arrival and deprived of sleep.

His family have spoken out about poor conditions at the hotel, which is doubling up as a migration detention centre.

His lawyers claim contracting the virus on December 16 means the world number one qualifies for a medical exemption, but the government documents dispute this on the grounds there was no evidence he had had an "acute" infection.

On December 17, Djokovic was pictured presenting trophies at an event, surrounded by around 20 children. No masks or social distancing appeared to be in place.

Djokovic currently holds 20 grand slam titles, and would be chasing his 21st from January 17.

He has previously spoken out against compulsory vaccinations.

This story is being updated.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis baptises 16 babies in Sistine Chapel

Kazakhstan Protests

More than 160 killed in Kazakhstan protests – health ministry

A car stranded on a snow-covered road in Murree

Roads cleared after 22 die in snowstorm at Pakistani resort

Soldiers guard a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan

‘5,800 detained’ in week of protests in Kazakhstan

A judge will make a decision in Australia on Sunday night - UK time - over an appeal made by Novak Djokovic against the country's border force officers.

Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal

Fumio Kishida

Japan agrees US military curbs to tackle Covid

Seven killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil.

Cliff collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil killing seven people

Residents in Tianjin queue up to receive a coronavirus test

Port city near Beijing tests all residents after Omicron cases found

Brazil Deadly Cliff Collapse

Six dead after wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake

Liz Truss will meet her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic this week for their first face-to-face talks

Liz Truss warns EU she is willing to trigger Article 16 ahead of face-to-face talks

Obit-Marilyn Bergman

Oscar-winning composer Marilyn Bergman dies aged 93

NASA-Space Telescope

Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens to complete last major hurdle

Ethiopia Tigray Conflict

Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

Turkmenistan Gates of Hell

Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

A Covid drive-in test centre (stock photo)

Mother 'locked son in boot of car after he tested positive for Covid-19'

A car which was burned after clashes in Almaty

Former anti-terror chief arrested over Kazakhstan protests

World News

See more World News

Hong Kong arrests

Pro-democracy news outlet to close after police raids in Hong Kong

11 days ago

Elon Musk

China complains to US over Elon Musk’s ‘dangerous’ satellites

11 days ago

Proud Boys members Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean

Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out

11 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

2 hours ago

The "no-fly zone" could be introduced to enhance the castle's security procedures and protect local resides, police said.

'No-fly zone' could be introduced around Windsor Castle over security fears

3 hours ago

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event

Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown 'BYOB' party in No10 garden

14 hours ago

Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday

Kate at 40: Duchess of Cambridge shares striking portraits as she marks milestone birthday

15 hours ago

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to get rid of free lateral flow tests

'Utterly wrongheaded': Boris Johnson warned against scrapping free lateral flow tests

16 hours ago

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for information after the blaze

Man trapped in east London cannabis factory dies after fire

18 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police