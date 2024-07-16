Ben Kentish 4pm - 6pm
Mystery as six found dead foaming at the mouth at luxury Bangkok hotel 'after being poisoned with cyanide'
16 July 2024, 15:38 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 17:22
At least six people have been found dead at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, with police suspecting a poisoning.
The victims were discovered at the hotel located in Ratchaprasong, downtown Bangkok earlier.
The Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals.
The three men were aged 37, 49 and 55, and the three women were 46, 47 and 56 years old, according to the Bangkok Post.
Initial reports suggested that there had been a shooting - but this has been dismissed by a local police official.
No bruises were found on their bodies, and there was no sign of a struggle.
Officers found uneaten room service food, but said that drinks had been consumed.
The Russian Energy Ministery was due to attend a meeting at the hotel tomorrow, according to Thai news outlet Matichon.
Two of the dead people were named by the Bangkok Post as Chong Sherine, 56, and Dang Hung Van, 55. Both had American citizenship.
The four others were Nguyen Thi Phuong Lan, 47, Pham Hong Thanh, 49, Tran Dinh Phu, 37, and Nguyen Thi Phuong, 46.
Bangkok police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang said there were no signs of a struggle, and they had been scheduled to check out on Tuesday.
Their bags were packed, he added.
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into the incident.
The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel after being summoned by hotel staff.
The outlet added five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.
