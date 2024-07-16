Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The body recovered near the spot where Jay Slater went missing was “very deteriorated”, Tenerife officials have revealed.

In an update provided on Tuesday, officials on the island said it is unlikely full identification will happen until “next week".

It comes as the family of Jay Slater revealed the teen was likely 'killed instantly' after falling from a height in Tenerife close to where he went missing.

Search teams are now searching a valley around a mile from where Mr Slater was last seen, with one local admitting: "It is hard to understand how he got there."

Civil Guarda discovered human remains on the island yesterday - close to where the missing 19-year-old from Lancashire was last seen.

The teenager went missing on the island 29 days ago following a night out with friends, after which he attempted to return to his Airbnb - an 11 hour walk away.

Officials have now added that key identification documents were also found alongside the body.

A female investigating judge said: “In reference to the British citizen Jay Slater, the autopsy with the full identification of the body and the causes of death will take time, because the body was very deteriorated.

"But there is very little doubt about both the identity and the etiology. The documentation he was carrying corresponds to that of Jay Slater and everything is pointing to an accidental fall, although that is unofficial pending the final reports.”

The official added: "The court is saying the official identification will not be known until next week.”

The discovery followed initial speculation that the teenager suffered a fall while returning from a night out on the island.

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said.

Jay, 19, went missing on June 17 after attending a music festival in Tenerife. Picture: Social media

Speaking with the Mail Online, they continued: "There will be a post-mortem in Tenerife and probably one in the UK and repatriation should be within a week or so it's all time dependent.

Adding: "the whole family is absolutely broken" - but "they appreciate the remoteness" of the area and "there is no criticism of the search."

It comes as Jay Slater's friend Lucy spoke out following the discovery of the body, noting she was "honestly lost for words" in an Instagram post.

"Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know," Ms Law wrote.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all."

The headteachers of West End Primary School and Rhyddings High School, both in his hometown of Oswaldtwistle, say "all members of the school communities, both past and present, share in our condolences".

His mother Debbie Duncan is said to be "devastated" by the discovery. Picture: Alamy

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, but Slater's possessions and clothes were found alongside the remains, a missing persons organisation said.

Initial investigations suggest he succumbed to "an accident or fall", Spanish police said yesterday.

Speaking of the autopsy, a judicial source said: "This missing persons' case has been judicialised as is normal in Spain and it's been lodged at Court of Instruction Number One in Icod de los Vinos.

"The Civil Guard don't have to tell the judge about everything officers are doing but will be keeping her updated on case progress and of course update her on any significant developments."

The statement in full:

"As a devoted mother, we know Debbie would have never given up looking for Jay, and she and the family are firmly in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"We hope that this tragic discovery will not only dispel any rumours, but allow the family to return with their son and afford them the dignity of their private grief and mourning.

"All members of our school communities, both past and present, share in our condolences and deepest sympathies for those that knew Jay."

- Andrew Williams, Headteacher, Rhyddings High School

- James McBride Headteacher, West End Primary School

The search for Slater in the Masca area of Tenerife. Picture: Getty

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

The teen disappeared after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

Slater dancing at a nightclub. Picture: TikTok

Chris Elkington, Editor of the Canarian Weekly, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that secrecy was needed due to the dangerous conditions in the valley being searched.

He told LBC that the Spanish Civil Guard “then carried out the rest of the search under a secrecy order from the courts because the terrain was so dangerous, and they didn’t want people coming and watching or trying to assist.”

He added that volunteers searched in areas up to 600 meters below road level, adding to the danger.

A spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.”

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Lancashire Police added: "We have today been notified by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that the indications are that this is Jay Slater.

"While at this stage no formal identification has been carried out our thoughts are very much with Jay’s family at this time, and we continue to offer them our support."

Following the discovery, missing persons charity LBT Global said possessions and clothes were found alongside the discovered body, which was also near the last location of his mobile phone.

LBT Global said: “LBT Global is saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater. It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

"Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes."A post-mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.

"LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news."