Father and toddler killed after pram carrying twins hit by train after falling onto tracks

The tragedy happened at Carton railway station in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Alamy

A father and his two-year-old daughter have died in Australia after a pram carrying twin girls rolled into the path of an oncoming train.

Police say he went into "parent mode" and was killed trying to save his girls - one of whom survived.

Their mother's reportedly "incredibly traumatised" after witnessing the tragedy in Sydney.

Authorities said the parents had taken a lift down to the station platform where they took their hands off the pram for a "very, very short period of time".

The pram then rolled towards the train tracks.

It is unclear if the pram rolled due to a gust of wind.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Superintendent Paul Dunstan added: "Police then climbed under the train and rescued one of the children who was thankfully unharmed, and reunited her with her mother.

"Sadly the other child, a two-year-old female, and her father who had attempted to save the child, have passed away as a result of this incident."

He added: "(The father) has gone into parent mode and tried to save his two young daughters that have fallen on to the tracks and in doing so it's cost his life, but it's an incredibly brave and heroic act."

