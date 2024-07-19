American journalist jailed for 16 years in Russia after being convicted of espionage

19 July 2024, 13:49 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 13:55

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained last March on spying charges
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was detained last March on spying charges. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An American journalist has been jailed for 16 years in Russia after being convicted of espionage.

Evan Gershkovich, who writes for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested and detained in March last year during a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains.

He has always protested his innocence.

Russia claimed the 32-year-old had been "gathering secret information" on orders from the CIA.

Mr Gershkovich said the charges against him were false and his employer called the case a sham.

Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal
Evan Gershkovich stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal. Picture: Getty

His sentencing marks the first conviction of a US journalist for espionage in Russia since the Cold War ended more than 30 years ago.

Gershkovich's employer and US officials have dismissed those charges as fabricated and denounced the trial as illegitimate and a sham.

"Evan has never been employed by the United States government. Evan is not a spy. Journalism is not a crime. And Evan should never have been detained in the first place," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said last month.

The trial began June 26 in Yekaterinburg after he spent about 15 months in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo Prison.

Gershkovich listening to the verdict inside the 'Palace of justice,' in Yekaterinburg
Gershkovich listening to the verdict inside the 'Palace of justice,' in Yekaterinburg. Picture: Alamy

