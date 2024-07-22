Kamala Harris pays tribute to 'unmatched' legacy of Joe Biden in first speech since he pulled out of election

Kamala Harris has praised Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Kamala Harris has paid tribute to Joe Biden's "unmatched" legacy in her first speech since the president pulled out of the election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Harris said that Mr Biden's "legacy of accomplishment over the last three years in unmatched in modern history."

She added: "In one term he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms."

Ms Harris was speaking from the White House while Mr Biden recovers from Covid-19.

The vice-president said that Mr Biden was "recovering well" in her speech, made on the White House lawn in a college athletics celebration event.

Mr Biden announced on Sunday afternoon he would not seek reelection and endorsed Ms Harris for the nomination.

Read more: Trump claims Biden 'never had COVID' and the president wanted to ‘get out’ ever since pair clashed at debate

Read more: Nigel Farage says Joe Biden is ‘past his sell-by date’ and US election is all but ‘lost’

Following the endorsement, Ms Harris said she was "honoured" to have his backing.

Speaking on Monday, she said she first met Mr Biden through his eldest son, Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

She said: "The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities I have seen - his honesty, integrity, his commitment to his faith and family, his big heart and his love for our country.

"I am first hand witness that every day our president fights for the American people and we are deeply grateful for his service to our nation."

While Ms Harris has the backing of the current president, it is unclear at the moment if she will be selected unopposed as the new candidate.

Ms Harris said earlier that the Democrats were "going to win" the US election, in a social media statement ahead of her speech.

"It's the first full day of our campaign, so I'm heading up to Wilmington, DE later to say "hello" to our staff in HQ," she said.

"One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this."