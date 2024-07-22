Live

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

22 July 2024, 07:19 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 07:31

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Joe Biden has quit the 2024 US presidential race, instead backing Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The US president, 81, confirmed he will no longer be seeking a second term in the White House on Sunday evening, a move that flips the 2024 presidential race on its head.

Moments after announcing he was stepping down from the White House race on social media, the president took to X once again to endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

It took little time for Republican nominee Donald Trump to hit back, labelling Biden 'unfit' to run.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social days after the attempt on his life, Trump declared: "Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

He added: "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Gavin Newsom endorses Kamala Harris

In a post on X, Democrat Governor of California Gavin Newsom endorsed Kamala Harris for President saying she is the best positioned to fight Donald Trump's "dark vision."

The message ended speculation that Newsom was mulling over a White House bid.

Newsom and Harris both came up through San Francisco politics. Before serving as Vice President, Kamala Harris represented California as a Senator and State Attorney General.

Katy Ronkin

Jon Sopel says picking a new Democratic candidate could be a 'bloodbath'

Katy Ronkin

Donald Trump will be 'delighted' if Kamala Harris is his opponent, says Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Donald Trump would be delighted to run against Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

He also reacted to Biden stepping down saying:

"The truth of it is that an incompetent man, who you know, is sadly past his sell-by date. 

"I wouldn't wish dementia or Parkinson's on anybody, I really wouldn't, but you know, the world has become a much more dangerous place”

Farage also said that the Trump family is "incandescent with rage at what happened in Pennsylvania" because it took the Secret Service so long to act.

Katy Ronkin

Joe Biden drops out from 2024 election: what we know so far

  • Joe Biden, 81, confirmed that he will no longer be seeking a second term on Sunday evening, a move that now flips the 2024 presidential race on its head. Biden said he will address the nation in more detail later this week.
  • Vice President Kamala Harris announced Sunday night she will run for President, promising to do everything in her power to defeat Donald Trump in November's election. She said she was honoured and called Biden's decision "selfless" and "patriotic" and an example of what he has done for his five decade career in politics.
  • We still do not know if the Democratic Party will back Harris or if an open race for the nomination will take place at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. 178 Democrat mayors and congressional representatives have endorsed Harris.
  • Donald Trump called Joe Biden 'the worst president in the history of the United States' and said Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Katy Ronkin

President Obama has not endorsed Harris because he 'believes in a process,' says former Obama Press Director

Support for Kamala Harris is growing as top Democrats rally around the Vice President. But former president Barack Obama hasn't backed Ms Harris.

Johanna Maska - who was director of press for Mr Obama - doesn't think we should make too much of that yet.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that President Obama has "always believed in a process" because it made him stronger as a candidate to go through a primary during his successful campaigns in 2008 and 2012. 

She said: "There is a process in place. It goes to the delegates and if it's after the convention, it would go to the DNC.

"President Obama has always believed in a process, it made him stronger as a candidate to go through a primary. 

"At this point, the DNC is planning a transparent process. They're going to meet with folks on Wednesday to start planning that transparent process and try to give people the opportunity to run for this. 

"Obviously, it's very late at that same point; we've still got 100 days. So we do have some time. We have some time for a process. I don't know that Kamala Harris will be the only one who runs."

Katy Ronkin

Katy Ronkin

'Biden can run the country, and Harris can run the campaign. Perfect.'

Katy Ronkin

"They couldn't hide him in a bunker," Nigel Farage reacts to Biden exit

It was 'becoming impossible' for the Democrats to hide Joe Biden's inability to run for president, said Nigel Farage on Nick Ferrari's LBC at Breakfast. 

He told Nick: "They couldn't hide him in a bunker. They've been covering up this guy for years. 

"Goodness knows why Starmer said he was fine. He is sadly past his sell-by date.

"They know they've lost the election, but self interest is starting to kick in and think with a different candidate, a few might be able to save themselves."

Katy Ronkin

The rebranding has started

The switch from Biden to Harris is progressing at full speed. 

This is the former Biden HQ Twitter account which changed its name last night on X. 

Katy Ronkin

Harris promises to do everything in her power to defeat Trump

Kamala Harris has promised to do everything in her power to defeat Donald Trump in November's election.

Flaminia Luck

