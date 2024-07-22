Live

Follow live: Top Dems back Harris and donations surge after Biden quits race

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Joe Biden has quit the 2024 US presidential race, instead backing Vice President Kamala Harris against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The US president, 81, confirmed he will no longer be seeking a second term in the White House on Sunday evening, a move that flips the 2024 presidential race on its head.

Moments after announcing he was stepping down from the White House race on social media, the president took to X once again to endorse his Vice President, Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

It took little time for Republican nominee Donald Trump to hit back, labelling Biden 'unfit' to run.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social days after the attempt on his life, Trump declared: "Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

He added: "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

