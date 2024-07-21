Breaking News

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden as ‘worst president in history’ and says Kamala Harris will be ‘easier to beat'

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley



Trump said that Biden 'is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

He also Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

President Joe Biden has announced he is standing down. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Truth Social, the former president claimed Biden only became president "by lies, Fake News and not leaving his basement."

He added: "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't - And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

"We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"Mr Biden made the announcement in a letter addresed to "my fellow Americans", saying it had been the "greatest honour" of his life to serve as president.

The shock development changes the make-up of the presidential election just four months before America goes to the polls.

Another Democrat will now need to be chosen to face off against Mr Trump, the Republican nominee, in a race that has already been marked by tension, division and an assassination attempt.

Mr Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, saying: "Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump."