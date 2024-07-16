Jack Black cancels tour over Tenacious D bandmate's Trump assassination comment

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a comment on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on stage on Sunday night. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a comment on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on stage on Sunday night.

Mr Gass was asked to make a wish after being presented with a birthday cake on stage and said: "Don't miss Trump next time."

The comment led to the comedy rock group's gig in Newcastle, New South Wales, being postponed on Tuesday.

Writing on Instagram Mr Black said: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

"I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Mr Gass has apologised over the comment, calling it a "severe lack of judgement".

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was nicked in the ear when multiple gunshots were fired at his campaign rally in Buttler, Pennslyvania, last week.

Video footage from the scene showed Mr Trump dropping to the ground clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Secret Service agents shot and killed the gunman seconds after he opened fire.

Tenacious D had been due to perform four more gigs across Australia before travelling to New Zealand.

Mr Gass said: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.

"I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.

"I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused."

However, Mr Gass's comments have led to calls from United Australia Senator Ralph Babet that Tenacious D should be deported.

In a statement, Mr Babet said the band should "be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert".

"I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday.

"To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form."