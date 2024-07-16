Urgent hunt for missing Brit, 25, in Sardinia as desperate mum issues plea after he 'undressed and vanished'

A 25-year-old Brit is missing in Sardinia. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A 25-year-old British man has gone missing in Sardinia, with his family claiming he "'undressed and vanished".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael was reported missing on Sunday afternoon, with firefighters and the Forest Guard beginning their search for the 25-year-old near Luogosanto.

His mother, Cristina Pittalis, shared a desperate plea on Sunday for help in tracking down her son.

She said despite authorities "stepping up their search" the area is "too wide" for them to continue alone.

Ms Pittalis called on the public to check their land and homes.

She described Michael as thin, 5ft 7 with long, brown hair.

Read more: 'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

Read more: Former schools of Jay Slater pay tribute to ex-pupil following discovery of human remains in Tenerife

Michael has been missing since Saturday. Picture: Facebook

"He is a very sweet boy, you can approach him without fear, please, if you see him stop him, talk to him, but don't leave him alone," Ms Pittalis said.

"The police are looking for him but the area is too wide. Please, if you can, look in your lands, in your homes.

"If you get a chance, please go and help with the research. But don't go alone, blindly, talk to fire groups, or civil protection, offer your support, ask what and how you can help.

"They know how to move, and how to coordinate the research groups. Please, we need your help."

Michael is believed to have disappeared near Luogosanto at around 5:18pm on Saturday, after stripping himself of his belongings.

"He is confused, thinner than in the photos," Ms Pittalis added.

He was reportedly spotted in the early hours of Monday near Bar Florin in Arzachena but is yet to be found.

Two other people also disappeared in northern Sardinia over the weekend.

An elderly woman - identified by her family as Carla Visentin - vanished in Stintino on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Italian tourist, 82, went missing while visiting Valledoria.