'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack

Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

John Hunt has urged people to "make the most of every day" following the crossbow attack that killed three of his family members.

John's wife Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday.

A man suspected of killing the three women was arrested on suspicion of their murders on Friday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was detained by police on Wednesday afternoon and was treated for serious injuries hospital but has now formally been placed under arrest by police.

John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: Social media

Fellow commentator Matt Chapman told the BBC proceeds from a fundraiser set up after the attack would support Mr Hunt's surviving daughter, Amy.

"Family means more to some than others and for John, his family unit was something he absolutely adored," Mr Chapman said.

More than £28,000 has been collected since the fundraiser was launched, along with hundreds of messages of support.

Mr Chapman said Mr Hunt had told him his "biggest desire" was to ensure Amy had "no money worries for the rest of her life".

"There are a lot of people, including myself, who feel helpless and would like to do something.

"John would like nothing more for Amy after these horrific events than a life that is a little less stressful, because life will never be stress-free again.

"It's not going to take their grief away - it's not going to take the pain away or change anything - but it might help them have an easier life."

Hunt's daughters Hannah and Louise. Picture: Social media

In a previous statement, John and Amy said: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words."We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."

They continued: "As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.

"While this is happening, we would ask that our privacy and that of our wider family and relations be respected at this time.

"Thank you."

Kyle Clifford was arrested on suspicion of the alleged murders. Picture: Alamy

Triple crossbow murder suspect arrested

Hertfordshire police said in a statement that a 26-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on Thursday evening (11 July) on suspicion of three counts of murder.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time.”

Clifford was found badly injured in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, North London on Wednesday following a manhunt.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.Hertfordshire Police has said a crossbow has since been recovered as part of the investigation.

Clifford is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt's daughter, Louise. Clifford, who has worked as a private security guard, spent several years as a soldier in the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards.