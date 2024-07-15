Joe Biden admits it was a 'mistake' to urge Democrats to 'put Donald Trump in a bullseye' after assassination attempt

15 July 2024, 23:05

Joe Biden has admitted that calling for Democrats to put Trump in a 'bullseye' was a mistake
Joe Biden has admitted that calling for Democrats to put Trump in a 'bullseye' was a mistake. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden has admitted it was a "mistake" to say that it was "time to put Trump in a bullseye", after his presidential rival was nearly killed over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But Mr Biden also defended his comments, made on a call with Democrat donors, and said they were a figure of speech.

Some in the Republican party have pointed the figure at Mr Biden for the attempted assassination of Mr Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, although police have yet to determine a motive.

Mr Biden told NBC News on Monday: "I didn’t say crosshairs. I said bull's eye.

"I meant focus on him. Focus on what he’s doing, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told in the debate.

Read more: Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Read more: Would-be Trump assassin tried to join school shooting club but was rejected for being a ‘comically bad’ shot

Andrew Marr's analysis of Donald Trump's near assassination

"Focus on -- I mean there is a whole range of things that look, I am not the guy that said I want to be a dictator on day one, I am not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election.

"I am not the guy who said won’t accept the outcome of this election automatically. You can’t only love your country when you win.

"And so the focus was on what he’s saying, and I mean the idea".

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Biden has faced calls to step down as the Democrat nominee for the presidential election this November, amid a series of high-profile gaffes and after a disastrous debate performance against Mr Trump.

He told donors on the call last week: "I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that.

"So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye".

Mr Biden was asked in Monday's interview if he had done some "soul-searching" following his comments.

He responded: "How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the president says things like he says? Do you just not say something because it may incite somebody?

"I have not engaged in that rhetoric. My opponent has engaged in that rhetoric."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Picture: Alamy

Saturday evening saw a shooter take aim at Mr Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, with Trump shot in the ear by a sniper before being rushed off stage by close security.

The FBI confirmed that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a registered Republican who had also donated to Mr Biden, was the gunman.

Corey Comperatore, a supporter of Mr Trump, was shot and killed during the attack.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

JD Vance joked UK could become 'Islamist' under Labour

Trump's vice-president pick JD Vance joked UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons' under Labour

Angela Rayner

Ministers pledge to give more powers to local areas, in 'devolution revolution'

Starmer has launched a defence review

Keir Starmer launches review of armed forces as he warns of 'dangerous and volatile world'

Graziano di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima 'flees the country' after being fired following claims of misconduct

Jay Slater's mother Debbie Duncan is said to be 'demanding answers'

Jay Slater's mother 'demands answers' after human remains found just yards from teen's last known location

Trump has selected Vance as his running mate

Who is JD Vance, Donald Trump's pick for vice-president?

Donald Trump has selected JD Vance (right) as his running mate and would-be vice president

Donald Trump chooses senator JD Vance as vice president pick as he is officially nominated as Republican candidate

Ralf Schumacher and David Schumacher at Hockenheimring on April 05, 2022

'I'm 100% behind you': Ralf Schumacher's son congratulates his father after he comes out as gay

David Lammy has called for a ceasefire on a trip to Israel

Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterates call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza

Hamza Alam

East Londoner who 'disguised himself as a librarian' while urging TikTok followers to kill Jewish people jailed for 4 years
The England fan is confident England can bring football home in the next four years.

England fan has ‘no regrets’ over doomed Euro ‘winners’ tattoo

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Lewisham Police Station in south London.

Home Secretary to probe 'disgraceful' election intimidation, as Jo Cox's sister says UK politics 'not in a good place'

An FBI investigation discovered the influencer had forced women to work for her in poor conditions with no pay

Instagram influencer jailed for human trafficking and slavery

People shelter under umbrellas as the rain pounds down last week.

Return of the summer washout: UK braces for flooding and travel chaos as Met Office issues weather warnings

'Nothing will be the same without you': Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence after body discovered in search for teen

'Nothing will be the same without you': Jay Slater's best friend breaks silence after body discovered in search for teen

Latest News

See more Latest News

The case against Donald Trump has been thrown out.

Florida judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump

Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate deserves to leave England graciously. A knighthood could keep everyone happy
England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss

England players return home after Euros final heartbreak amid speculation over Southgate's future as Three Lions boss
Spanish police reportedly carried on searching for the missing teen despite publicly calling off the search

How Spanish police 'discreetly' continued looking for Jay Slater's body after publicly calling off search
The remains were found near Jay Slater's holiday rental

Live updates: Body found in Jay Slater hunt - Police recover young man's remains from village cliffside
Jay Slater Tenerife timeline: Hunt for missing British teen Jay Slater enters fifth day - here's what we know

Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing
Human remains were found by police looking for missing Jay Slater

Body found in hunt for Jay Slater: Police searchers in Tenerife say human remains found 'in a very inaccessible area'
Police have launched a new search for the body of Muriel McKay

'This is our last chance': Police launch new search to find Muriel McKay's body

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin

Flight carrying hungover England fans from Euros makes emergency landing after 'undefined smell' wafts through cabin
The Prince and Princess of Wales have issued a new image

William and Kate hail 'inspirational' England team as they share photo of Charlotte and Louis watching Euros final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final
Kate with Charlotte at Wimbledon

Princess Kate looks radiant in purple as she presents Wimbledon trophy at men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit