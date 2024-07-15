Joe Biden admits it was a 'mistake' to urge Democrats to 'put Donald Trump in a bullseye' after assassination attempt

Joe Biden has admitted that calling for Democrats to put Trump in a 'bullseye' was a mistake. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden has admitted it was a "mistake" to say that it was "time to put Trump in a bullseye", after his presidential rival was nearly killed over the weekend.

But Mr Biden also defended his comments, made on a call with Democrat donors, and said they were a figure of speech.

Some in the Republican party have pointed the figure at Mr Biden for the attempted assassination of Mr Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday, although police have yet to determine a motive.

Mr Biden told NBC News on Monday: "I didn’t say crosshairs. I said bull's eye.

"I meant focus on him. Focus on what he’s doing, focus on his policies, focus on the number of lies he told in the debate.

"Focus on -- I mean there is a whole range of things that look, I am not the guy that said I want to be a dictator on day one, I am not the guy that refused to accept the outcome of the election.

"I am not the guy who said won’t accept the outcome of this election automatically. You can’t only love your country when you win.

"And so the focus was on what he’s saying, and I mean the idea".

President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Biden has faced calls to step down as the Democrat nominee for the presidential election this November, amid a series of high-profile gaffes and after a disastrous debate performance against Mr Trump.

He told donors on the call last week: "I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that.

"So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye".

Mr Biden was asked in Monday's interview if he had done some "soul-searching" following his comments.

He responded: "How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when the president says things like he says? Do you just not say something because it may incite somebody?

"I have not engaged in that rhetoric. My opponent has engaged in that rhetoric."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Picture: Alamy

Saturday evening saw a shooter take aim at Mr Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, with Trump shot in the ear by a sniper before being rushed off stage by close security.

The FBI confirmed that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a registered Republican who had also donated to Mr Biden, was the gunman.

Corey Comperatore, a supporter of Mr Trump, was shot and killed during the attack.