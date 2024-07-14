Pictured: Man killed in shooting at Trump rally as he 'tried to shield family from bullets'

Corey Comperatore was killed during the Trump rally attack. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

One of the victims killed in an assassination attempt at a Trump rally has been identified.

The 50-year-old was named as Corey Comperatore - the retired fire chief of Buffalo Township - on Sunday. He lived in Sarver, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Mr Comperatore was caught in the crossfire at Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, which saw the former president rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after multiple gunshots were fired.

Video footage showed the former president dropping to the ground while clutching his right ear after multiple bangs were heard ringing out.

Mr Comperatore dived on top of his family in a bid to protect them from the bullets, Governor Josh Shapiro said on Sunday.

He was an "avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community", Mr Shapiro added.

"Political disagreements can never, ever, be addressed through violence," he said.

Trump recovering as suspected gunman killed following 'assassination attempt' at campaign rally

Two more victims from the shooting remain in critical condition, Mr Shapiro went on to say.

Friends and family have since paid tribute to Mr Comperatore.

His sister said: "The PA Trump Rally claimed the life of my brother, Corey Comperatore.

"The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero who shielded his daughters."

President of the Buffalo Township volunteer fire company Randy Reamer said Mr Comperatore was chief for around three years.

He was a "stand-up guy" and a "true brother of the fire service", Mr Reamer said.

He added: "Just a great all-around guy, always willing to help someone out."

Donald Trump raised his fist as he was surrounded by US Secret Service agents. Picture: Alamy

The dead gunman behind the assassination attempt on Mr Trump was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, a Republican party supporter.

Mr Trump urged Americans to 'stay united' following the incident.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the former US President wrote on Truth Social.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he continued.

“I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin,” he concluded.