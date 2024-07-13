One killed and shooter dead after gunman fires at Donald Trump during rally leaving former president bloodied

Donald Trump has been rushed off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania with blood streaming down his face after gunshots were heard at the event.

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has been grazed by gunfire at a Pennsylvania rally - with one audience member and the shooter both dead.

The former president and Republican nominee was seen dropping to the floor as he was swarmed by Secret Service agents at the event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Several gunshots were heard at the event as Mr Trump dropped to the ground holding his ear.

Crowds were seen ducking for cover with loud screams heard from Trump supporters before the bloodied former president was rushed to his motorcade.

Before leaving the area, he was seen raising his fist and shouting "fight" to his amassed base.

Members of the Service Service and his inner circle say the President is fine and in a safe location.

Before leaving the area, he was seen raising his fist and shouting "fight" to his amassed base.

The Butler County prosecutor confirmed that the shooter is dead and an audience member had been killed.

Another Trump fan was seriously injured in the chaos.

The rally has been declared an active crime scene.

Agents could be heard saying "shooter is down" in the immediate aftermath of the flurry of shots being heard.

The Butler County prosecutor confirmed that the shooter is dead and an audience member had been killed.

People take cover as U.S. Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

In the immediate aftermath, Mr Trump's shirt became loose and he took off his iconic red MAGA hat.

The rally was Trump's last before the Republican National Convention.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communication director, said the candidate was "fine" but he was being checked over at a medical facility.

Cheung said: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.

"He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

A Secret Service spokesperson also confirmed that the controversial former president was in a safe location.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Mr Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out.

Police began vacating the site in Butler shortly after Mr Trump left the stage.

Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, President Joe Biden responded "no", when asked if he had been briefed about the incident.

Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson wrote on X: "Praying for President Trump".

Mr Trump's son Donald Jr wrote: "He'll never stop fighting to Save America".

Reform UK leader and Trump ally Nigel Farage wrote: "Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump.

"I hope they are proud of themselves.

"Disgusting people."

President Biden has not yet formally responded to the apparent assassination attempt on his opponent.

Former President George W. Bush said: "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi said: "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society.

"I thank God that former President Trump is safe.

"As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed."