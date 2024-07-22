Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'toppling from seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept

Girl, 11, plunges 65ft to her death after 'wandering onto seventh floor balcony' of Majorca hotel as relatives slept. Picture: alamy / Club Mac

By Danielle de Wolfe

An 11-year-old girl has plunged 65-foot to her death after toppling over a Majorcan hotel balcony as her family slept.

The Irish girl was found on the first-floor restaurant rooftop below after apparently wandering outside and climbing over the hotel seventh floor balcony railing.

The accident occurred just after 6.30am on Monday morning at the Jupiter building, located inside the Club Mac resort in Puerto de Alcudia, located on Majorca's northeastern coast.

The youngster's relatives were said to be asleep inside the room when the tragedy took place.

Paramedics attended to the child on the rooftop but were unable too revive her according to local reports, with the girl pronounced dead at the scene.

View over the resort of Ca'n Picafort, Bay of Alcudia, Mallorca Island, Balearic Isles, Spain. Picture: Alamy

A source close to the family told the press that "the girl who died was one of three children".

"The family were due to return to Ireland today," they continued.

"The youngster's parents were sleeping when she fell and had no idea what had happened until afterwards."

The all-inclusive three-star Club Mac resort is yet to comment following the tragic incident.

The child reportedly wandered outside after waking up before her family on Monday morning, according to reports.

A post-mortem is set to take place in the coming hours but the death is thought to be a tragic accident and not suspicious.

Her family are now preparing to leave the resort and return home later today, according to reports.

The Club Mac resort is a three-star all-inclusive Majorcan resort favoured by families. Picture: Club Mac

The Civil Guard told The Mirror in a statement this morning: "The case is being investigated.

"Guardia Civil received an emergency after a 12-year-old girl fell in a hotel in Alcudia (Mallorca) last night.

"His parents were sleeping. A hosted person at the hotel reported the emergencies at the morning when he found the body.

"At the moment there is no more public information."

