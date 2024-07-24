Doctors in desperate race to reattach surfer's leg after it was bitten off by shark and washed up on beach

Kai McKenzie had his leg bitten off by a shark - but doctors think they can reattach it. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Doctors in Australia want to reattach the severed leg of a surfer after it was bitten off in a shark attack.

Kai McKenzie, 23, was surfing on Tuesday off the coast of Port Macquarie, about 250 miles north of Sydney, when he was attacked by the shark.

He managed to fight the shark off, but it severed his leg in the attack. The shark was believed to be a three-metre great white.

Mr McKenzie caught a wave back to shore, where a retired police officer stemmed the bleeding using a dog lead.

The surfer was then airlifted to hospital over 120 miles away, where he had surgery and is currently stable.

Kai McKenzie. Picture: Instagram

His leg washed up shortly afterwards, and locals have tried to preserve it by keeping it on ice.

Mr McKenzie had recently returned to surfing after suffering a fractured neck.

Kai McKenzie. Picture: Instagram

“So happy to be back surfing," he wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Been some real fun times lately."

A fundraiser to cover his medical expenses has raised A$112,008 (over £86,000).

Kai McKenzie. Picture: Instagram

His neighbour, who launched the GoFundMe, said: "As you can imagine, the upcoming medical expenses for his recovery and rehabilitation is something no one would ever be prepared for.

"The funds raised will go in assisting Kai in every aspect of his recovery.

"Please dig deep for this family to assist with Kai’s recovery and rehabilitation."

The neighbour added that Mr McKenzie's family have "hearts of gold" and "would never expect or ask anything of anybody, so let’s give back".

Australia has a disproportionate number of fatal shark attacks, with four out of 2023's ten deadly maulings taking place off the country's coast last year.