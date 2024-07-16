Two Brits shot dead and set on fire in double murder in Sweden with attacker ‘prepared to strike again’

Two Brits have been shot dead in Sweden - their bodies were found in a burnt out car in Fosie, Malmo. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Two British citizens have been found shot dead in a burned-out rental car in a double murder in Sweden.

The bodies were recovered after firefighters were called to a car on fire on a dirt road in the Fosie area in the coastal city of Malmo on Sunday.

The victims’ charred remains were examined and they were found to have been shot before the car was set alight.

It is believed they rented a car at Copenhagen Kastrup airport before they were found in the nearby Swedish city across the border.

Police say they have an ‘idea’ of who the victims are but their IDs have not yet been confirmed. According to local news site Aftonbladet, the double murderer is ‘prepared to strike again’.

Interpol has also been called in to help with the manhunt.

The victims’ bodies were found in a burned out rented Toyota Rav4. Aftonbladet reported that there are ‘traces in the investigation that indicate more acts of violence’ may be possible and police fear the attacker may strike again.

There is currently no suspect, police confirmed.

Police are asking for information about any sightings of the Danish-registered car. They want anybody who saw the black Toyota between 11.30am and 2pm on Sunday, July 14 to get in touch.

The victims were last seen travelling past the Öresund Bridge toll station on Sunday afternoon.

Kerstin Gossé, spokesperson for the Swedish Police Authority, said “we have to keep everything open. It is nothing that I can speculate on this early in the investigation.”

“So far, we are keeping tight and restrained so that the preliminary investigation can have its way.”