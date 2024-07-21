Breaking News

American Xander Schauffele crowned The 152nd Open Champion as he finishes -9 to win in Royal Troon

The 152nd Open - Day Four. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Xander Schauffele has won The 152nd Open Championship following a nail-biting final round which saw the American finish on 9-under-par.

The 30-year-old PGA winner came back to lead midway through play on Sunday, as the 152nd Open readied itself for a thrilling climax.

The win ensures Schauffele is the first player to win the PGA and The Open in the same season since 2014 - and the only player with top 10 finishes in each major this season.

He now also becomes the first player to get their first two major victories in the same season since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Thanking fellow players, staff and fans, Schauffele said: "I've been in Scotland for two weeks now, the fans, you've made it feel like a second home for me - I can't wait to come back."

"I don't know how you guys manage this weather and make the course look as good as it does," he added jokingly, as he raised the Claret Jug to the sky.

Nine players entered the final day under par, with 24 golfers within six shots of the lead at the end of the third round, as play got underway in Royal Troon.

The 152nd Open - Day Four. Picture: Getty

Schauffele hit a stunning approach to the difficult 11th to set up a tap-in birdie, the only one on the hole all day, and picked up another shot on the 13th.

That took the American into a tie for the lead and minutes later he was out on his own as Lawrence dropped his first shot of the day on the 12th.

Meanwhile British hopeful Justin Rose refused to throw in the towel despite slipping down the leaderboard, hitting a driver off the deck to find the par-five 16th in two, only for Schauffele to hit a superb chip over a greenside bunker to set up another birdie.

However, Rose could not hole his long eagle attempt to remain three behind his playing partner, who could now enjoy the last two holes with a significant cushion.

Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious titles in golf, the 152nd championship saw a host of golfing greats take to the course in South Ayrshire between 14-21 July.

It follows a six-foot birdie putt that claimed the PGA win on the 18th hole in Valhalla in May.

American Xander Schauffele crowned The 152nd Open Championship winner with a score of -9 at Royal Troon following nail-biting final round. Picture: Getty

American Billy Horschel went into the final round with a narrow one-shot lead on Sunday with just nine holes to play.

A birdie on the first gave Horschel the ideal start, but a bogey on the third allowed England's Justin Rose to take over top spot thanks to birdies on the second and fourth.

Playing alongside Horschel, Lawrence began reaping the rewards for an attacking approach and birdied the third, fourth, seventh and ninth to edge a shot in front of Rose on seven under par.

American Billy Horschel went into the final round with a narrow one-shot lead on Sunday with just nine holes to play. Picture: Alamy

Horschel and US PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele were two shots off the lead, with Russell Henley on four under and Shane Lowry another stroke back.

Lowry, who held a two-shot lead at the halfway stage before struggling to a 77 on Saturday, had dropped a shot on the third but responded with four birdies in the next five holes, including from 55 feet on the fifth.

A huge ovation rung out for Scotland's Calum Scott as he made his way to the 18th green, ending on a five over-par round.

The 20-year-old from Nairn finished on eight-over at the end of the final round.

It follows comments from 2019 champion Shane Lowry, who insisted he could "still win" the Open Championship on Saturday despite a third-round six-over-par 77 - three behind leader Billy Horschel.

The 2019 champion led by two on seven under-par following the second round, however, the former champion dropped down to ninth position on one under-par ahead of Sunday's 18 holes.

World number one Scottie Scheffler had been within two of the lead until amazingly four-putting the ninth for a double bogey.

The -9 ensures the American is the only player with top 10 finishes in each major this season.