Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s family issues health update as England legend undergoes cancer surgery

Sir Geoffrey Boycott was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s family has issued an update after the cricket legend underwent throat cancer surgery.

The England icon, 83, revealed to fans he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time earlier this month.

Now, his daughter, Emma, has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm a recent surgery was a success.

The post read: “Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer.

“Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update.”

Earlier this month, Sir Geoffrey confirmed he was once again battling cancer and would soon undergo surgery.

He told the Telegraph: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.

Former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott during day two of the fifth test match at The Oval, London. Picture: Alamy

“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and even if the operation is successful every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning.

“So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”

Sir Geoffrey first had cancer in the early 2000s, when he was given just three months to live.

He is known as one of England's best-ever batsmen, scoring over 8,000 runs in 108 Test matches, with an average of 47.72.

He played for Yorkshire, his home county, for 24 years from 1962-1986.

Sir Geoffrey was also a commentator on Test Match Special for years, retiring in 2020.