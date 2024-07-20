Snooker legend Ray Reardon dies aged 91 after cancer battle

By Emma Soteriou

Snooker legend Ray Reardon has died aged 91 after a battle with cancer.

Reardon, who dominated the sport in the 1970s, died on Friday night, his wife Carol confirmed to the World Snooker Tour.

The six-time world champion was nicknamed as "Dracula" due to his widow's peak hairstyle.

He was "loved by millions of fans for his brilliance on the table and good humour off it", Work Snooker said.

They added: "He was still playing snooker in recent months, and remarkably made a century break last November, a few weeks after his 91st birthday."

Reardon's first World Championship appearance was in 1969 but ended with a defeat against Fred Davis in the quarter-finals.

A year later, he took home the famous trophy for the first time.

He went on to take the world title in 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1978.

Tributes have since flooded in, with snooker legend Jimmy White saying: "Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away.

"A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace mate."

Three-time Crucible king Mark Williams said: “Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player.

"He’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing. He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

"Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration.”