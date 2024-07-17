England cricket star James Vince and his family ‘living in fear’ after their home was attacked twice in middle of the night

Police release footage after James Vince's home attack during middle of the night

By Kieran Kelly

England cricket star James Vince has said how he fears for his family after his home was attacked in what he believes is a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

The Hampshire captain’s home, based near Southampton, was targeted in the early hours of April 15 and May 11. His cars were damaged on both occasions, while his house windows were smashed in.

“All the experts we’ve spoken to say it looks like a money issue, unpaid debts or something,” Vince told Telegraph Sport.

“We have nothing to hide and know we have never been involved in anything like this. We just desperately want this to stop.”

James Vince has played for Hampshire since 2009. Picture: Getty

Footage released by police shows a man wearing a grey ‘Gym King' hooded top, along with grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, attacking Vince's home.

Vince and his family have since moved out of their home since the attacks after being woken up in the dead of night on both occasions.

“My wife and I woke suddenly to a load of smashing and alarms going off,” describes Vince.

“We had no idea what was going on and it was obviously very unnerving so we rushed straight to get the kids [who are seven and three] to make sure they were safe,” he continued.

Vince and his family were woken in the dead of night. Picture: Police

“They were clearly very shaken up. By the time we had done that, and contacted the police, they had gone, and we did not see them. A neighbour saw a car drive away.”

Vince has since hired private security experts to guard their home.

The cricketer has played for Hampshire since 2009 and for England since 2015. He was also part of the side that won the World Cup in 2019.

Vince urged anyone with information to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight.