Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

16 July 2024, 22:13

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jay Slater’s mum has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy" after his body was found in Tenerife yesterday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police today confirmed the human remains found on the Spanish island belonged to the missing British teenager. Authorities said that he had fallen from high up.

It came after a month-long search across remote terrain, following Jay's disapperance from a music festival.

A spokesperson for Jay's mother, Debbie Duncan, said: "Formal identification of Jay's body will be done using a DNA sample provided by the family to the Spanish Guardia Civil during the early stages of the search.

"Debbie has said she wants to see him one last time. 

"Obviously that's a personal voice but given he's been there the best part of a month in those conditions, I'm not sure that's a memory she will want."

Ms Duncan said in an earlier statement that she was devastated by the news that her son's body had been found.

She said: "I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy. Our hearts are broken."

Fingerprints were used to identify the remains, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the injuries present on the body were consistent with falling from a cliff.

Read more: Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

Read more: Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished.
It has been three weeks since Jay Slater vanished. Picture: Supplied

Jay from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared 29 days ago following a night out with friends on the island.

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

Adding: "The whole family is absolutely broken" but they "appreciate the remoteness" of the area.

The body is believed to have been discovered with Jay's clothes and belongings.

Jay’s close friend Lucy Law, who was the last known person to speak to Jay, today shared a touching tribute to the teen.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Honestly lost for words."Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was (sic) one of a kind Jay and you'll be missed more than you know.

"I'm sure you'll 'have your dancing shoes polished and ready' waiting for us all.

"We all love you buddy. Fly high."

Police search the Tenerife wilderness for missing teen Jay Slater
Police search the Tenerife wilderness for missing teen Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

The remains were found in the village of Masca, not far from the £40-a-night two-bedroom Airbnb where he was staying when he vanished - a remote cottage called Case Abuela Tina, meaning Grandma Tina's house.

The teen vanished after staying at the accommodation of two men after leaving the NRG music festival which he had attended with friends.

He is believed to have left the Airbnb early on Monday, June 17, before setting off on an 11-hour hike back to his accommodation.

Announcing the discovery, a spokesman for Spain's Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area.

“The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days.

“Everything is pointing to the body being that of the young British man who disappeared on June 17, pending full identification.

“Initial inquiries are pointing to him having suffered an accident or fall in the area where he was found.

"Thanks to the incessant and constant search carried out by the different units of the Civil Guard, in which they have not stopped searching for the young man every day in the Masca area, where he had allegedly disappeared, this morning GREIM agents, Mountain specialists, have found the lifeless body of the young man in a very inaccessible area."

Lancashire Police added: "We have today been notified by the Guardia Civil that they have found the body of a man and that the indications are that this is Jay Slater.

"While at this stage no formal identification has been carried out our thoughts are very much with Jay’s family at this time, and we continue to offer them our support."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims

Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea defender Fofana slams 'uninhibited racism' of teammate Fernandez after Argentinian sings offensive chant

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands

Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The weather is set to get warmer again this week

Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, is escorted to the Kiambu law Courts in Kiambu on July 16, 2024.

'Serial killer' admits to murdering 42 women in Kenya since 2022 as police discover dismembered bodies in quarry

Tragic new footage has emerged of Jay Slater

Haunting footage emerges of Jay Slater dancing hours before he vanished as mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy'

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing confirms celebrities will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims

The Government of Gibraltar has said it is "disappointed" after several Spanish men's national football team players celebrated their Euros win with "discriminatory political statements" about the peninsula.

Gibraltar government 'disappointed' as Spanish footballers make 'rancid' comments about the peninsula after Euros win

Two Brits have been shot dead in Sweden - their bodies were found in a burnt out car in Fosie, Malmo

Two Brits shot dead and set on fire in double murder in Sweden with attacker ‘prepared to strike again’

Nathan Ashton attacked two women over a period of eight years

Former Premier League footballer jailed for 16 years after raping two women

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dreamland theme park, Margate, Kent

22 teens suffer suspected overdose at Kent gig as 17-year-old dies

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a comment on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on stage on Sunday night.

Jack Black cancels tour over Tenacious D bandmate's Trump assassination comment

Six people have died at the Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel in downtown Bangkok

Mystery as six found dead 'foaming at the mouth at luxury Bangkok hotel 'after being poisoned with cyanide'
TV chef Naomi Pomeroy died in a tubing accident in Oregon

Top US TV chef killed in horror accident on notoriously dangerous river in Oregon

Angela Rayner dismissed the comments made by Trump's would-be Vice President.

Angela Rayner hits back at Trump running mate after 'Islamist UK' comment

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing could 'hire celebrity chaperones' after two professionals accused of misconduct
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen
King Charles will lay out Labour's plan for government in the King's Speech.

What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

Jamie Howlett is a serving police constable at the Metropolitan Police Service

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two children and raping adult
Body found in Jay Slater search is missing Briton, police confirm

Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit