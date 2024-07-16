Body found in Jay Slater search is that of missing Briton, police confirm

16 July 2024, 13:17 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 13:59

Body found in Jay Slater search is missing Briton, police confirm
Body found in Jay Slater search is missing Briton, police confirm. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A body found in Tenerife has been identified as that of missing teen Jay Slater.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an update provided on Tuesday, a court spokesperson confirmed the remains were those of the 19-year-old Brit.

Fingerprints were used to identify the remains, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the injuries present on the body were consistent with falling from a cliff.

Jay from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared 29 days ago following a night out with friends on the island.

Civil Guarda discovered human remains on the island yesterday - close to where the missing Lancashire teen was last seen.

Taking to social media in a bid to address online sleuths and speculation following her son's disappearance, his mother, Debbie, insisted "I did not ask for publicity".
Taking to social media in a bid to address online sleuths and speculation following her son's disappearance, his mother, Debbie, insisted "I did not ask for publicity". Picture: Alamy

The discovery was made near the village of Masca on Monday morning, with the mountain rescue division of the Civil Guard confirming the discovery.

They confirmed the "lifeless body of a young man in the Masca area after 29 days of constant search".

An update from officials on the island initially noted that formal identification would be unlikely until “next week".

The Spanish police force did, however, confirm that all evidence pointed towards that of the missing teen.

Read more: Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Read more: Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing

"It looks as if he fell from a height so he would most likely have been killed instantly and he wasn't there for a long time," a family spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

Adding: "the whole family is absolutely broken" but they "appreciate the remoteness" of the area.

Documents belonging to Jay Slater is said to have been discovered on the body.

It comes as the family of Jay Slater revealed the teen was likely 'killed instantly' after falling from a height in Tenerife close to where he went missing.
It comes as the family of Jay Slater revealed the teen was likely 'killed instantly' after falling from a height in Tenerife close to where he went missing. Picture: Alamy

Slater had attended a rave on the Veronicas strip in Playa de las Americas earlier in the night when he chose to return to an remote Airbnb with two men he met on the trip.

The teenager was visiting the island to attend a three-day music festival - the NRG Tenerife Weekender.

Early the following morning, Jay is believed to have attempted to return to his Airbnb - an 11 hour walk away.

Calling a friend at 8am, Jay told a friend he had cut himself and that his phone was on 1% battery.

It comes as a former Met Police detective working on the Jay Slater case following the discovery of the human remains,.

Mark Williams-Thomas, who also worked on the search for Madeleine McCann, said the missing teen may have fallen to his death while travelling through an “inaccessible area” in Tenerife.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the investigator wrote: “Human remains found and all indications are that it is Jay Slater.

"The first investigations reveal that he could have suffered an accident fall in the inaccessible area.

"Family have been updated and formal identification will follow."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing could 'hire celebrity chaperones' after two professionals accused of misconduct

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen

King Charles will lay out Labour's plan for government in the King's Speech.

What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

Jamie Howlett is a serving police constable at the Metropolitan Police Service

Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting two children and raping adult

Police paused their search for Jay Slater two weeks after he vanished.

Madeleine McCann detective hunting Jay Slater breaks silence after ‘deteriorated’ human remains found in search

Exclusive
Children have been ‘left to fend for themselves’ when parents sent to prison (right stock image)

Children 'left to fend for themselves' when parents sent to prison – because authorities 'don't know about them'

The Spanish Civil Guard said Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in a steep and inaccessible area

Jay Slater's best friend Lucy Law pays heartbreaking tribute to 'happiest' person after his ‘deteriorated’ body found

Victoria Thomas-Bowen appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court today after Nigel Farage was drenched in a banana flavoured drink

OnlyFans model, 25, to stand trial after denying throwing a McDonald’s milkshake over Nigel Farage

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe

Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Prince William hailed Southgate as a "true leader" in a touching tribute to the coach.

'A class act': Will and Kate share touching tribute to Gareth Southgate as England boss resigns

Swansea, 9th August 2016. Picture by Robert Melen. Vaughan Gething, cabinet secretary for health, Well-being and sport.

Vaughan Gething to quit as Welsh First Minister

Basildon Remains In Top Three Worst Areas For Covid Infections

Manhunt launched after woman stabbed and robbed in hospital car park by masked knifeman

Gareth Southgate is to leave his role as England manager

Read in Full: Gareth Southgate's emotional statement resigning as England manager

Gareth Southgate has quit as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

'It's been the honour of my life': Gareth Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

A 25-year-old Brit is missing in Sardinia

Urgent hunt for missing Brit, 25, in Sardinia as desperate mum issues plea after he 'undressed and vanished'

They say he should resign after losing a vote of no confidence.

Four members of Welsh government quit amid calls for First Minister Vaughan Gething to resign

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife family believe

Jay Slater was 'killed instantly' after falling from height in Tenerife, family believe

Emergency services at the scene in Napier Road, East Ham

Third child confirmed dead after house fire in London as two remain in hospital

Joanne Tulip was murdered by Stephen Ling in 1997

'Sadistic' killer who stabbed woman 60 times during sex to face public parole hearing

Labour Treasury Secretary says he 'doesn't know' what JD Vance meant when he joked the UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons'

Treasury Sec 'doesn't know' what JD Vance meant by joke UK could be 'first Islamist country to have nuclear weapons'
Feltham Young offenders Institute.

Children's jail branded 'most violent prison in Britain' by watchdog

Zara McDermott said she "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her time on Strictly Come Dancing

Zara McDermott breaks silence after Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima 'sacked' following misconduct claims
Carol, 61, and two of their daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in Bushey, Hertfordshire

'Make the most of every day’: John Hunt makes heartfelt plea after wife and two daughters killed in crossbow attack
Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics amid Tory leadership race

Iain Duncan Smith touted to return to frontline politics as Tory leadership race intensifies
Lord Robertson will lead the defence review

UK must be ready to confront 'deadly quartet' of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, warns defence review chief
The two former schools of Jay Slater, 19, have paid tribute to him

Former schools of Jay Slater pay tribute to ex-pupil following discovery of human remains in Tenerife

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit