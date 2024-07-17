Exclusive

Mutiny on the Bibby: Migrants go on hunger strike and protests erupt on ‘hell barge’ Bibby Stockholm

17 July 2024, 00:00

The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned
The Bibby Stockholm is now almost full with 410 people on board, LBC has learned. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Corr and Poppy Lindsey

The number of asylum seekers on board the floating Bibby Stockholm barge has passed safe capacity by a third - with protests erupting and migrants going on ‘hunger strike’ over conditions on board, LBC has learned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bibby Stockholm, which arrived in Portland a year ago, is now almost full with 410 people on board.

The figure is a six-fold increase since November - with several men now sharing the small cabins on board that were initially designed for just one person.

A source close to the Home Office, who visited the Bibby Stockholm on numerous occasions, told LBC the ‘safe capacity’ of the Bibby Stockholm is 300 - despite the Home Office previously suggesting 425 people could live on board.

Read more: Mystery as six people found 'poisoned' in luxury five-star hotel in Bangkok ahead of Russian summit

Read more: Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen

A source told LBC the ‘safe capacity’ of the Bibby Stockholm is 300
A source told LBC the ‘safe capacity’ of the Bibby Stockholm is 300. Picture: Alamy

The barge has now surpassed ‘safe’ capacity by a third and is at its highest rate of occupancy since 2022 - with it previously being used as accommodation for 220 oil workers.

The impact of overcrowding is being felt by the asylum seekers on board.

Lynn Hubbard from Stand Up to Racism Dorset, works with the men on the barge and feels their mental health is at an ‘all-time low’.

She told LBC: “Over 400 people on board and the space on board is very very tight - many men describe it as the ‘hell barge’.

“There are long queues for the food - you can’t take food onto the Bibby Stockholm so you are completely reliant on queuing up for the food.

“People are in such close proximity to each other - they aren’t in perfect health with the diet they’re getting - one person has just existed on bread for weeks - any infection will spread.”

She has also described how asylum seekers can’t get off the barge as frequently because of increased capacity.

“You can only leave the Bibby Stockholm to get to the mainland by bus and the bus contains 50 people - which means to get 400 people off the Bibby Stockholm - with one bus an hour - will take 8 hours to get everyone off.

“You can then imagine the reality of actually being able to get off is increasingly difficult.”

On Monday around 100 men took part in a protest on board - standing in the rain from midnight through to 2pm skipping meals - now LBC have been told men are choosing to go on hunger strike for two days because of ‘crammed conditions’ and the uncertainty of not knowing when they’ll be leaving.

“The reason the men have taken action - a two day hunger strike - is because this is a cry of utter desperation.”

41-year old Erfan from Iran was housed on the Bibby Stockholm in October 2023 - when asylum seekers were sent back on the barge after it sat empty for three months following an outbreak of legionella.

Only around 70 men were living on it then. Erfan told LBC: “The fact we had to move from one place where we were free to one small room was difficult.

“When people come here they already have a lot of pain that they’ve suffered and going to the boat - somewhere that is very small makes it more traumatising to a level that some people want to end their life.”

Last month Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, being interviewed on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, told LBC: “The barges are incredibly expensive - we need to end these extortionate barges, bases and hotels as fast as possible.”

Since gaining power Labour have not addressed their plan for the Bibby Stockholm - with 18-month contract for the barge expiring soon.

But a Home Office spokesman said: “We take the health and wellbeing of asylum seekers seriously and at every stage in the process will seek to ensure that all needs and vulnerabilities are identified and considered, including those related to mental health and trauma.

“The asylum seekers being accommodated on the Bibby Stockholm are provided with a range of support, including welfare, medical and faith support.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Keir Starmer will reform the planning system

Local residents to lose power to block new housing as Starmer vows to 'get rid of brakes on planning system'

A third pro is said to have been named as a 'person of interest' in the Strictly investigation

'Third Strictly professional dancer named' as 'person of interest' in investigation into abuse and bullying claims

Joe Biden has vowed to outlaw the gun used to shoot at Donald Trump

Joe Biden vows to outlaw assault rifle gunman used to shoot at Donald Trump, as he says 'politics has got too heated'

Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez slammed by teammate Fofana for 'uninhibited racism' after offensive chant

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands

Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The weather is set to get warmer again this week

Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, is escorted to the Kiambu law Courts in Kiambu on July 16, 2024.

'Serial killer' admits to murdering 42 women in Kenya since 2022 as police discover dismembered bodies in quarry

Tragic new footage has emerged of Jay Slater

Haunting footage emerges of Jay Slater dancing hours before he vanished as mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy'

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed celebrity participants will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing confirms celebrities will have chaperones in all future rehearsals after misconduct claims

The Government of Gibraltar has said it is "disappointed" after several Spanish men's national football team players celebrated their Euros win with "discriminatory political statements" about the peninsula.

Gibraltar government 'disappointed' as Spanish footballers make 'rancid' comments about the peninsula after Euros win

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two Brits have been shot dead in Sweden - their bodies were found in a burnt out car in Fosie, Malmo

Two Brits shot dead and set on fire in double murder in Sweden with attacker ‘prepared to strike again’
Nathan Ashton attacked two women over a period of eight years

Former Premier League footballer jailed for 16 years after raping two women

Dreamland theme park, Margate, Kent

22 teens suffer suspected overdose at Kent gig as 17-year-old dies

Jack Black has cancelled the rest of his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a comment on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump on stage on Sunday night.

Jack Black cancels tour over Tenacious D bandmate's Trump assassination comment

Six people have died at the Grand Hyatt Erwan Hotel in downtown Bangkok

Mystery as six found dead 'foaming at the mouth at luxury Bangkok hotel 'after being poisoned with cyanide'
TV chef Naomi Pomeroy died in a tubing accident in Oregon

Top US TV chef killed in horror accident on notoriously dangerous river in Oregon

Angela Rayner dismissed the comments made by Trump's would-be Vice President.

Angela Rayner hits back at Trump running mate after 'Islamist UK' comment

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering hiring chaperones for celebrity stars after misconduct claims against two professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing could 'hire celebrity chaperones' after two professionals accused of misconduct
Police confirmed the human remains belonged to missing teen Jay Slater after a 29-day search

Jay Slater's mother pays tribute to 'beautiful boy' after body confirmed as that of missing teen
King Charles will lay out Labour's plan for government in the King's Speech.

What will be in Keir Starmer's first King's Speech and what does it mean?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla left in histerics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on

Queen Camilla left in hysterics as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit while bemused King watches on
King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not visit New Zealand during whistle-stop tour of Australia and Samoa
Prince William offered a consoling message after England's loss

'It just wasn’t meant to be': Prince William offers consoling message after England's loss in Euro 2024 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit