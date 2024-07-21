Starmer praises Joe Biden's 'remarkable career' as leaders react to president quitting 2024 US presidential race

By Danielle de Wolfe

Joe Biden sensationally quit the 2024 US presidential race on Sunday evening in an unprecedented move that triggered an outpouring of support from both former and current leaders.

Mr Biden had come under increasing pressure to step down in recent weeks following health concerns, with the President endorsing his deputy, Kamala Harris, following the announcement.

Posting to X that he was stepping down from the race, his wife, Jill Biden, was seen to repost his statement, adding a single heart emoji in response.

In a statement on Sunday, the White House affirmed that Joe Biden has no intention of resigning as U.S. President and that he “looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people.”

After receiving his backing to become the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris took to social media to explain that she was "honoured" to have the endorsement of Joe Biden.

Mr Biden's decision also triggered an outpouring of support and solidarity from leaders on both sides of Atlantic, with the likes of Barak Obama, Sir Keir Starmer and

However, Republican candidate Donald Trump was quick to slam the president on his social media platform Truth Social.

Labelling Joe Biden "the worst president in the history of the United States", the former President continued: "Biden'is the worst president in the history of our country.

"He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

Barak Obama was quick to thank one of Americas "most consequential presidents".

In a statement posted to Medium, former President Barack Obama said Joe Biden is a "dear friend" and "patriot of the highest order."

He added that Mr Biden was "a dear friend and partner", adding that "we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

After receiving Mr Biden's backing, Vice President Kamala Harris said that she was "honoured" to have the endorsement of Joe Biden.

She continued: “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

She added: “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.

However, shortly after Trump spoke out on the president's decision, his running partner, JD Vance, said that Joe Biden has been the "worst president" of his lifetime.

He added that Kamala Harris has been with him "every step of the way".

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'saluted' Joe Biden for his decision to stand down in a post on X.

In his post, he said: "I salute Joe Biden for the bravery of his decision and also for all he has done as president.

"He has been a staunch Atlanticist and friend to Britain throughout his career and it was a privilege to work with him."