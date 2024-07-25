Israel alleges Iran-backed plot to target athletes at Paris Olympics and equips delegation with armed security detail

25 July 2024, 18:35

Israeli supporters during the Men's match between Mali and Israel during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes
Israeli supporters during the Men's match between Mali and Israel during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Israel has reportedly warned French authorities of an Iran-backed plot to target its athletes during the Olympics.

Foreign affairs minister Israel Katz sent a letter to his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné, warning of potential threats to the Israeli Olympic team.

The letter sent to Mr Katz has been partially published by Israel's media ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony on Friday night.

"We have intelligence indicating that Iranian operatives and other terrorist groups are planning to target members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists," Mr Katz warned.

He said “there were those who seek to undermine the celebratory nature of this joyous event” and praised French authorities for undertaking "unprecedented security measures" to protect the Israeli delegation.

It comes days after French President Emmanual Macron publically rejected calls to for Israel to be barred from the games.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz. Picture: Alamy

Israel has also sent armed agents to protect their delegation during the Paris Games amid threats against the nation and increased anti-Semitic violence across Europe.

The threat comes amid the backdrop of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, sparked by the October 7 attacks, that has left almost 40,000 dead, mostly Gazan citizens.

Israel's minister of culture and sport, Miki Zohar, told the Telegraph that security forces have made plans for the Olympics, training for more than a year.

This has doubled the Israeli delegation's security budget, allowing some 88 athletes to receive security details from Shin Bet agents.

Mr Zohar told the newspaper that agents have been "equipped with weapons and technologies".

Omri Gandelman of Israel celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes
Omri Gandelman of Israel celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Men's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes. Picture: Alamy

Israel has also issued travel warnings to its citizens who have headed abroad since the country responded to the October 7 attacks.

The government deems France a "category 2" country and therefore a "potential threat" to Israelis.

This means Israelis should take “increased precautionary measures” while in the country.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators staged protests during the football matches this week, which have preceded the opening ceremony.

Booing was also heard throughout the Parc des Princes during the Israeli national anthem.

Four activists wearing “Free Palestine” T-shirts were removed from seats before kick-off, but a further eight were allowed to stay despite waving Palestine flags.

