Kamala Harris 'proud' to have secured the 'broad support' of the Democratic Party

By Flaminia Luck

US vice-president Kamala Harris has said she is "proud" to have secured the "broad support" of the Democratic Party.

Her campaign says it has the backing of enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

President Joe Biden announced his departure from the race on Sunday evening following mounting pressure over concerns for his health and capability in the role.

The 81-year-old, who is still recovering from Covid, surprised campaign staff by calling in to an event in Delaware and urged them to “embrace” Ms Harris.

The President said he would be “working like hell” to support Ms Harris' campaign, as he warned: “Trump is still a danger.”

“I know yesterday's news was surprising and hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” he added.

However, Harris' selection as his replacement to take on Trump in November is still subject to a formal vote.

The vote to pick the party's candidate for the White House in November - will be held next month.

Kamala Harris pays tribute to Joe Biden

In her first speech since he dropped out the race, she paid tribute to Joe Biden's "unmatched" legacy.

Ms Harris said that Mr Biden's "legacy of accomplishment over the last three years in unmatched in modern history."

She added: "In one term he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms."

Ms Harris was speaking from the White House while Mr Biden recovers from Covid-19.

The vice-president said that Mr Biden was "recovering well" in her speech, made on the White House lawn in a college athletics celebration event.

Mr Biden announced on Sunday afternoon he would not seek reelection and endorsed Ms Harris for the nomination. She has been endorsed by a series of leading Democrats - including Nancy Pelosi, the influential former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Following the endorsement, Ms Harris said she was "honoured" to have his backing.

Speaking on Monday, she said she first met Mr Biden through his eldest son, Beau, who died of cancer in 2015.

She said: "The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities I have seen - his honesty, integrity, his commitment to his faith and family, his big heart and his love for our country.

"I am first hand witness that every day our president fights for the American people and we are deeply grateful for his service to our nation."

While Ms Harris has the backing of the current president, it is unclear at the moment if she will be selected unopposed as the new candidate.

Ms Harris said earlier that the Democrats were "going to win" the US election, in a social media statement ahead of her speech.

"It's the first full day of our campaign, so I'm heading up to Wilmington, DE later to say "hello" to our staff in HQ," she said.

"One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this."

Giving her support for Ms Harris' run, Ms Pelosi said on Monday evening: "Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,

"My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political.

"Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose. Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service.

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute — and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November."