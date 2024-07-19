Tom Swarbrick 7am - 10am
Live
Global IT outage LIVE: Microsoft error grounds planes, stops trains with banks and IT firms hit
19 July 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 08:23
Planes are grounded, broadcasters are down, and British rail networks are affected by a global IT outage.
Sky News has been knocked off air online amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks.
On Friday morning, a statement on their online page, YouTube and TV channel says: "We apologise for the interruption to this broadcast. We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly."
Britain's biggest train company has also warned passengers to expect disruption due to "widespread IT issues".
Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - parent company of Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern - issued an alert on the brands' social media channels.
Follow the LBC live blog for the latest.
Ryanair warning of "potential disruptions"
Ryanair has warned of "potential disruptions across the network" due to a global third party system outage.
On the airline's website, it posted: "Potential disruptions across the network (Fri 19 July) due to a global 3rd party system outage.
"Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling across the network on Fri 19 July should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.
"We advise passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours in advance of their flight to avoid any disruptions.
"We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by this 3rd party IT issue, which is outside of Ryanair's control and affects all airlines operating across the network."
Microsoft 365 investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access apps and services
Microsoft 365 say they are investigating an issue impacting users’ ability to access apps and services.
“Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions,” they said on X this morning.
“We still expect that users will continue to see gradual relief as we continue to mitigate the issue.”
It comes amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks.
Emergency services lines 'down' in some US States
In the US, there are reports that 911 emergency lines are down in multiple states.
Alaska, Arizona, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Ohio have reportedly been hit by the outage.
Broadcasters hit by outage
Sky News has been knocked off air online amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks.
On Friday morning, a statement on their online page, YouTube and TV channel says: “We apologise for the interruption to this broadcast.
“We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly.”
ABC in Australia has also been affected by the outage.
Major IT outage affects planes, banks, broadcasters, and businesses worldwide
This is a developing story and we'll have updates for you here on our live blog.