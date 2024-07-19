Live

Global IT outage LIVE: Microsoft error grounds planes, stops trains with banks and IT firms hit

British Airways aircraft at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Planes are grounded, broadcasters are down, and British rail networks are affected by a global IT outage.

Sky News has been knocked off air online amid reports of widespread IT outages affecting airlines, broadcasters and banks.

On Friday morning, a statement on their online page, YouTube and TV channel says: "We apologise for the interruption to this broadcast. We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly."

Britain's biggest train company has also warned passengers to expect disruption due to "widespread IT issues".

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - parent company of Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern - issued an alert on the brands' social media channels.

