Australian PM: Djokovic must explain ‘medical exemption’ from Covid jab or be sent home

5 January 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 11:57

Unjabbed Djokovic has been given an exemption to enter Australia for the tennis tournament
Unjabbed Djokovic has been given an exemption to enter Australia for the tennis tournament. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Australia's Prime Minister has warned that tennis star Novak Djokovic needs to prove that he has a genuine medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination if he wants to play in the Australian Open.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Serbian tennis star, whose vaccination status remains unclear, is due to arrive in Melbourne tonight to defend his Grand Slam title, 24 hours after he announced he had received an exemption to play in the tournament.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic "won't be treated any different to anyone else" and will be banned from entering the country if the evidence of his medical exemption is deemed "insufficient."

Organisers of the tournament insist Djokovic has not benefited from any "special favour" after being granted the mystery medical exemption.

All players and staff at this month's tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Defending champion Djokovic - a nine-time winner - has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said 26 unvaccinated players applied for exemption, with only a "handful" granted.

"We made it extra difficult for anyone applying for an application to ensure it was the right process and to make sure the medical experts deal with it independently," Tiley told The Today Show on Australia's Channel Nine.

"There has been no special favour or special opportunity granted to Novak Djokovic or any tennis player," he said.

"There's been a process that goes above and beyond the normal process for everyone."

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 17 in Melbourne.

Reasons for Djokovic being permitted to compete will remain private, he said. But calls are growing for the reasons to be revealed. He will not have to enter two weeks of hotel quarantine like other unvaccinated arrivals due to the special exemption he has been granted.

Criteria listed by the Australian Technical Advisory Group as permissible reasons for a medical exemption range from acute major medical conditions to any serious adverse event attributed to a previous dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

A possible explanation is that Djokovic has contracted coronavirus for a second time at some point in the past six months, having previously caught it during his much-criticised Adria Tour event in Belgrade in 2020.

That would negate the need for vaccination, according to rules published last year by one of two independent medical panels involved in the decision.

The build-up to the season's first grand slam has been dominated by whether Djokovic would compete.

Speculation was heightened after he pulled out of the Serbia team competing at the ATP Cup in Sydney without explanation.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old Serbian posted on Instagram that he was "heading down under with an exemption permission".

The news was later confirmed in a statement from the Australian Open.

The tournament provides Djokovic with another chance to move clear of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with the three having each won 20 grand slam titles.

He was challenging for the calendar year grand slam in 2021 but fell short in the US Open final by losing to Daniil Medvedev, the man he beat in last year's Australian Open final.

