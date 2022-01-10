96% of pregnant women in hospital with Covid unvaccinated, figures show

10 January 2022, 00:01

Pregnant woman are being urged to get their booster vaccination
Pregnant woman are being urged to get their booster vaccination. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Almost all pregnant woman admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms were unvaccinated, figures show, as the Government urges expectant mothers to get boosted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new campaign is calling on pregnant women to not wait for either their first, second or booster jab, and will highlight the risks of coronavirus to mothers and babies.

Testimonies of pregnant women who have had the vaccine will be broadcast on radio and social media.

READ MORE: Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims

READ MORE: Tory MP warns of massive revolt if Boris Johnson doesn't ditch Covid restrictions

The Government says that it has been clear, along with medical experts and institutions, that Covid vaccines are safe for pregnant women and have no impact on fertility.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) cited statistics from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System which it said showed 96.3% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid symptoms between May and October were unvaccinated, a third of whom required respiratory support.

Around one in five women admitted to hospital with the virus need to be delivered pre-term to help them recover, and one in five of their babies need care in the neonatal unit, the DHSC said.

Since April 2021, around 84,000 pregnant women have received one dose and over 80,000 have received two doses of the vaccine, the department added.

Dr Jen Jardine, from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who is seven months pregnant and has had her booster jab, said: "Both as a doctor and pregnant mother myself, we can now be very confident that the Covid-19 vaccinations provide the best possible protection for you and your unborn child against this virus.

"I would strongly call on all pregnant women like me, if you haven't had the vaccine yet, to either speak to your GP or midwife if you still have questions and then book right away today."

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, said: "Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is one of the most important things a pregnant woman can do this year to keep herself and her baby as safe from this virus as possible.

"We have extensive evidence now to show that the vaccines are safe and that the risks posed by Covid-19 are far greater.

"If you haven't had your Covid-19 vaccine, I would urge you to speak to your clinician or midwife if you have any questions or concerns, and book in your vaccine as soon as you can."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen pictured in October last year, a Diamond Jubilee street party and the winning design for the Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Full programme of events unveiled

Opposition parties have called for Boris Johnson to be personally interviewed in the inquiry into rule-breaking parties in No 10

Calls for PM to be personally questioned by inquiry into No10 parties

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze which claimed the lives of at least 19 people

New York fire: Nine children among 19 killed in apartment blaze

Boris Johnson is facing mounting pressure from his own MPs

Tory MP warns of massive revolt if Boris Johnson doesn't ditch Covid restrictions

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 today

Duchess sends rare personal message to well-wishers on 40th birthday

Tracey Scholes has been driving buses in Manchester since the 1980s.

Thousands sign petition after bus driver sacked for being 'too short'

Officials in Kazakhstan say more than 160 people have been killed.

Kazakhstan: 160 people killed and thousands detained in anti-government riots

Morrisons will introduce the change from the end of January.

Morrisons to scrap milk 'use by' dates to cut waste

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of child abduction.

Man arrested after girl, 4, 'led away from pub' in suspected abduction attempt

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Serbian professional Novak Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration hotel in Melbourne.

Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

The "no-fly zone" could be introduced to enhance the castle's security procedures and protect local resides, police said.

'No-fly zone' could be introduced around Windsor Castle over security fears

A judge will make a decision in Australia on Sunday night - UK time - over an appeal made by Novak Djokovic against the country's border force officers.

Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal

Seven killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil.

Cliff collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil killing seven people

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event

Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown 'BYOB' party in No10 garden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bronx apartment fire

19 people including nine children die in New York apartment blaze
Sergey Ryabkov

Russian diplomat predicts ‘difficult’ week of talks with US over Ukraine
Serbia Australia Open Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s parents join Belgrade protest against tennis star’s detention
Obit-Michael-Lang

Woodstock music festival co-creator Michael Lang dies aged 77
Vatican Pope

Pope Francis baptises 16 babies in Sistine Chapel

Sudan

Sudan protest group rejects UN plan for talks with military rulers
Kazakhstan Protests

More than 160 killed in Kazakhstan protests – health ministry
A car stranded on a snow-covered road in Murree

Roads cleared after 22 die in snowstorm at Pakistani resort

Soldiers guard a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan

‘5,800 detained’ in week of protests in Kazakhstan

Fumio Kishida

Japan agrees US military curbs to tackle Covid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

Slave trader descendant tells LBC he'd 'so gladly' tear down his statues

Slave trader's descendant would 'so gladly' tear down his statues
Tony Blair would refuse knighthood 'if he had a shred of decency', Andrew Pierce fumes

Tony Blair would refuse knighthood 'if he had a shred of decency', Andrew Pierce fumes
'Churchill is a criminal!': Anti-slavery campaigner says statues should fall

'Churchill is a criminal!': Anti-slavery campaigner says statues should fall
'Shall we pull Churchill's statue down?': Andrew Castle quizzes activist

'Shall we pull Churchill's statue down?': Andrew Castle quizzes activist
'January 6 is just the beginning'

Capitol riots not culmination of Trump years but 'just the beginning', says journalist

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police