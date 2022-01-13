Prince Andrew seen leaving Windsor home after judge said lawsuit should proceed

Prince Andrew was seen being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park. Picture: LNP

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew broke his cover in Windsor this morning following a bombshell court ruling that will allow a civil sex case against him to proceed.

The prince was seen sitting in the back of a Range Rover while being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park.

Prince Andrew faces a US trial and accusations of sexual assault after his legal team failed to have the case against him dismissed.

He strongly denies allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Duke of York abused her in 2001 when she was 17. There are suggestions the Duke may attempt to settle the case out of court.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit was outlined yesterday in a 46-page decision by Judge Lewis A Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

It means the case against the Duke of York, 61, could be heard later this year.

In court documents, Ms Giuffre said she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by late billionaire financier Epstein.

In a separate development, more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans have written to the Queen, calling on her to strip the Duke of York of all his ranks and titles within the British armed forces.

"Were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post," they wrote in the joint letter issued by the pressure group Republic.

"Officers of the British armed forces must adhere to the very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct.

"These are standards which Prince Andrew has fallen well short of.

"It is hard not to see, when senior officers are reportedly describing him as 'toxic', that he has brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.

"We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged.

"We understand that he is your son, but we write to you in your capacity as head of state and as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"These steps could have been taken at any time in the past eleven years. Please do not leave it any longer."