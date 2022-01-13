Prince Andrew seen leaving Windsor home after judge said lawsuit should proceed

13 January 2022

Prince Andrew was seen being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park
Prince Andrew was seen being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park. Picture: LNP

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew broke his cover in Windsor this morning following a bombshell court ruling that will allow a civil sex case against him to proceed.

The prince was seen sitting in the back of a Range Rover while being driven from his home in Windsor Great Park.

Prince Andrew faces a US trial and accusations of sexual assault after his legal team failed to have the case against him dismissed.

He strongly denies allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, who claims the Duke of York abused her in 2001 when she was 17. There are suggestions the Duke may attempt to settle the case out of court.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on an ongoing legal matter.

The motion to dismiss the lawsuit was outlined yesterday in a 46-page decision by Judge Lewis A Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

It means the case against the Duke of York, 61, could be heard later this year.

In court documents, Ms Giuffre said she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by late billionaire financier Epstein.

In a separate development, more than 150 Royal Navy, RAF and Army veterans have written to the Queen, calling on her to strip the Duke of York of all his ranks and titles within the British armed forces.

"Were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post," they wrote in the joint letter issued by the pressure group Republic.

"Officers of the British armed forces must adhere to the very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct.

"These are standards which Prince Andrew has fallen well short of.

"It is hard not to see, when senior officers are reportedly describing him as 'toxic', that he has brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.

"We are therefore asking that you take immediate steps to strip Prince Andrew of all his military ranks and titles and, if necessary, that he be dishonourably discharged.

"We understand that he is your son, but we write to you in your capacity as head of state and as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"These steps could have been taken at any time in the past eleven years. Please do not leave it any longer."

Parliamentary staff were warned about Christine Lee after a spy scandal rocked Westminster

Parliament rocked by spy scandal after suspected Chinese agent found in Westminster

Ashling Murphy died after she was attacked while jogging by a canal

Teacher, 22, killed in unprovoked stranger attack while jogging along canal in Ireland

Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

Sajid Javid announced to MPs that self-isolation is being cut

Self-isolation for fully-vaccinated people with Covid slashed from seven days to five

Sadiq Khan was asked if the Met would have ignored the Sarah Everard vigil if it was BYOB

'If the Everard vigil was BYOB, would the have Met ignored it?'

The derailment affected trains in and out of St Pancras

Train chaos for commuters after train derails on London-bound line

Sadiq Khan has slammed the Prime Minister over the partygate scandal.

Sadiq Khan slams PM's 'blatant lying' over partygate and labels scandal a 'smoking gun'

Boris Johnson has cancelled a trip to a vaccine centre

Beleaguered Boris cancels trip to vaccine centre after family member catches Covid

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam will step down at the end of March

'National treasure' Jonathan Van-Tam to step down as deputy chief medical officer

The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go

M&S has dropped the name 'midget gems'

M&S drops 'midget gems' name over fears it insults people with dwarfism

Djokovic is currently set to play in the first round of the Australian Open

Djokovic in Australian Open draw but still faces threat of deportation

Tory MP's join calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Defiant Boris clings on with Cabinet support as senior Tories call for him to quit

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the group Ronettes, has died.

Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the Ronettes and 1960s icon, dies aged 78

IWF said it had seen a "three-fold" increase in self-generated imagery showing seven to 10-year-olds.

2021 was worst year on record for child sexual abuse online, watchdog finds

Age UK has urged ministers to take immediate action on energy bills after warning the elderly face devastating impacts

Energy crisis: Elderly 'too scared to use oven' amid soaring gas prices, charity warns

