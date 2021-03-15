British public supports Cressida Dick amid fallout from Sarah Everard vigil, poll finds

15 March 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 12:45

Met Police Cressida Dick has faced calls to resign
Met Police Cressida Dick has faced calls to resign. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The British public supports Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick amid the fallout from the force's handling of Saturday's vigil to remember Sarah Everard, a new poll has indicated.

The YouGov poll found 47% of Brits believed the Scotland Yard chief should not resign, with 23% saying she should go.

YouGov surveyed 5,168 adults on Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Dame Cressida Dick rules out resignation over Sarah Everard vigil clash

LIVE: PM to meet with Cressida Dick amid outrage over handling of Sarah Everard vigil

The public is split over whether the vigil should have been allowed to go ahead as organisers had originally requested, the survey suggested, with 40% saying it should have been permitted and 43% saying it should not.

Among women, 42% said it should have gone ahead and 39% said it should not have, while 38% of men said it should have been allowed and 47% said it shouldn’t.

The poll found the public thinks vigils, protests and marches in general should not be allowed during the pandemic.

Some 59% of Brits said they shouldn’t be allowed to go ahead, with 26% saying they should be.

It comes after policing minister Kit Malthouse told LBC that he and the Home Secretary retain confidence in Dame Cressida.

“Obviously the events of the weekend were extremely alarming and distressing and I can understand why you and your listeners would be concerned about the footage that appeared,” he said.

But he added the police had been placed “in a very difficult position... standing between us and a virus and protecting our health".

He said an independent investigation into the weekend's events “will understand and illuminate what the decision making was”.

“I think it’s right for the commissioner to ask people to wait and appreciate the full circumstances the police were facing before them form a view and that's what the inquiry aims to illuminate for everybody,” he said.

In ugly scenes, officers clashed with crowds gathered to remember Ms Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend's flat on March 3, on Clapham Common on Saturday.

Calls for Dame Cressida to resign have been led by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, while London mayor Sadiq Khan said he would be asking the Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to look into the events.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce to discuss ways to protect women and girls from violence, with Dame Cressida in attendance.

She has said what happened to Ms Everard made her "more determined, not less" to lead the organisation, and welcomed the Home Secretary's request for an independent investigation into the events over the weekend.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Germany suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
Breaking News

Germany suspends use of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs after crossing the finish line

Musher levels record number of wins in Alaska’s Iditarod sled dog race
Two men holding hands

Vatican snubs gay union blessings because God ‘cannot bless sin’
Bobi Wine

Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine arrested during protest

A woman prepares to cast her ballot at a ride-through polling station for bicycles in Amsterdam

Voting starts in coronavirus-affected Dutch election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking about the Commissioner of the Met Police

Caller says Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick 'seems untouchable'
Nick challenged the Policing Minister

'Here we go again, another task force another review, it's all talk, talk, talk'
The former senior Met Officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'Now is not the time for calling for heads' ex-top cop on vigil policing
Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Maajid Nawaz scrutinises 'dangerous' proposed Policing Bill

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London