PM 'deeply concerned' by Sarah Everard vigil clashes

14 March 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 14 March 2021, 23:05

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting about violence against women in the UK
Boris Johnson will chair a meeting about violence against women in the UK. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson has said the death of Sarah Everard must "unite us in determination" to drive out violence against women and girls.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Crime and Justice Taskforce on Monday to look at what action needs to be taken to ensure the UK's streets are safe, following the suspected murder of the 33-year-old and subsequent clashes between the public and police officers at a vigil.

He said he was "deeply concerned" by the Metropolitan Police's handling of the event, echoing criticism expressed across parliament.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick is expected to attend the meeting along with Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

He will use it to discuss the Government's strategy on violence against women and girls, securing safer streets, rape prosecutions and the criminal justice system.

Ahead of the meeting, he said: "Like everyone who saw it I was deeply concerned about the footage from Clapham Common on Saturday night.

"I have spoken with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner who has committed to reviewing how this was handled and the Home Secretary has also commissioned HM Inspectorate of Constabulary to conduct a lessons learned review into the policing of the event.

"Tomorrow I will chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce to look at what further action we need to take to protect women and ensure our streets are safe.

"The death of Sarah Everard must unite us in determination to drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to protect and defend them."

The Home Secretary added: "With Sarah and her family in my thoughts and prayers, I will continue to do all I can in my role as Home Secretary to protect women and girls.

"Everyone should be free to walk our streets without fear of harassment, abuse or violence.

"The Home Office survey on tackling violence against women and girls has received an unprecedented 53,000 responses since it reopened on Friday and I'd urge everyone to give us their views."

